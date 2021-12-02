Energy firm rewards partners in northern Nigeria

Retail Partner of the Year 2021 was awarded to Foretec Investment for Highest Volume of Sales in Northern Nigeria, while B2B Reseller of the Year 2021 was awarded to Delawtech Computers for Best Performance in B2B sales.

Similarly, Most Improved Reseller of the Year 2021 was given to Infotech Bridges for Improved engagement;

Dare to Disrupt Reseller of the Year 2021 to Viable Solutions for Willing to take on New Releases; while Hero Offer Innovation Award Year 2021 went to Next Contact Technologies for being the First Partner to sell Lithium Ion SRT Online UPS in Nigeria.

Speaking on the event which held in Abuja, Oluwaseun Oloyede, Leader – Secure Power, English West Africa said: "We had a very beautiful event today with our partners in the northern region. We had over 60 partners in attendance; and well attended by business owners, CEOs - very engaging, educative, and very intense.

"The event today was to update our partners on our latest offering, latest portfolios, technologies, range of products, and solution offering that is currently addressing customers need, budget and dealing with the current trend in our society and the world at large."