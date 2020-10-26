The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has implored all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue and constructive engagement to rebuild the nation from the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

LCCI President, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, gave the advice in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

Mabogunje reiterated the chamber's position on the imperative of peace, dialogue and engagement as major ingredients for social and economic stability.

This, she said, would enable a conducive environment for investments and the prosperity of businesses.

Mabogunje stressed the need to embed in the governance processes the norms and ideals of democracy.

The LCCI boss said that the ideals included the rule of law, transparency and accountability in governance and citizen engagement, among others.

"The LCCI notes with a deep sense of loss and pain, the loss of lives, property and livelihoods arising from the subsequent regrettable events following the recent peaceful #EndSARS protests.

"We bemoan the unprecedented level of destruction, plundering, arson, looting and vandalism that took place.

"We empathise with the families of all those who have lost loved ones during and in the aftermath of the protests.

"We share the pain of all investors; micro, small, medium and large, that suffered losses as a result of the arson, looting and destruction of their valuable fixed and moveable assets.

"We share the grave concern of employees who are at the risk of losing their jobs as a result of these deplorable and debilitating incidents.

"We empathise with the Lagos State Government over the wanton destruction of public properties around the state," she stated.

According to her, the chamber also empathises with the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and the entire indigenes of the state over the regrettable desecration of an important and treasured symbol of Lagos heritage, culture and tradition.

On the way forward, Mabogunje advocated the adoption of measures including a collaborative support by both the federal and state governments, in the form of grants to all victims of the unfortunate incidents.

She called for adequate compensation to families that lost their loved ones.

Mabogunje also appealed to the Federal Government to assist the Lagos State Government in rebuilding the huge assets destroyed by hoodlums that hijacked the protests.

"This has become necessary in view of the current challenging economic conditions that the state is already grappling with.

"The banks to which some of the victims were indebted should demonstrate an uncommon compassion toward them, in respect of their indebtedness.

"We note the setting up of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry in various states and urge all citizens that may have suffered any form of police brutality and injustice to cooperate with them.

"This is to bring about restitution and some form of closure on these very unfortunate incidents.

"We believe there are lessons to be learnt by all concerned; protesters, the government, security agencies and citizens," she said.