The management of Arik Air has announced the cancellation of all its flight operations for Wednesday, October 21 due to the 24-hour curfew imposed on the residents of Lagos State by the government with effect from 4 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Mr Adebanji Ola, the Communications Manager of Arik Air, said in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday all booked passengers on the cancelled flights are advised to reschedule their flights for later dates at no extra cost.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had on October 20 announced a 24-hour curfew effective from 4 pm on Tuesday.

This was due to reports that some hoodlums had allegedly hijacked the peaceful protests being spearheaded by #EndSARs protesters against the violations of human rights of innocent Nigerians in parts of the state.

It was also reported that some of the hoodlums had burnt a police station and other public buildings in parts of the state.