End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer 11 is now incompatible with Microsoft (MSFT) products, as announced by the company in a blog post on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The move comes after about a year when Microsoft first announced its intention to phase out the browser from its list of products.

This marks the end of the journey for the iconic browser, which has for some time now been on a decline.

In August 2020, for example, Microsoft's workplace chat software Teams stopped working with IE, and its 365 apps (including Office) no longer worked on IE as of mid-summer 2021.

Over the next several months, users who click the IE icon will be redirected to Microsoft Edge, the company's newer web browser, in "IE mode." IE mode allows users to access older, Internet Explorer-based websites and applications from Edge.

Eventually, Microsoft will be releasing a Windows update that will remove all IE icons from devices.

"The web has evolved and so have browsers," Sean Lyndersay, General Manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise, said in the blog post Wednesday. "Incremental improvements to Internet Explorer couldn't match the general improvements to the web at large, so we started fresh."

IE, the once popular web browser, debuted in 1995 and became an instant hit. It enjoyed virtual monopoly and garnered 95% of the market during its peak in 2002.