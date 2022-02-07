Emzor hosts delegates from the National Assembly at The Emzor Campus

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, commended Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for its huge investment in the health sector, saying its latest facility in Sagamu, Ogun State, was one of the best in Africa.

He said this when he led a delegation comprising the chairman of the House Committee on Health, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, and chairman, Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), Prof. Ahmed Tijani Mora, on a tour of the company’s factory along the Sagamu Interchange, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The visitors were received by the management of Emzor.

Oloriegbe said: “Our mission is to be able to see what is contained here and, last year, we had some interaction with the Federal Ministry of Health. And there were some motions taken on the issue of how to increase local content in terms of pharmaceutical products and how to improve and promote the production of drugs in Nigeria.

“In 2020, during the COVID-19, everywhere in the world was locked down. So, if a country is dependent on importation of drugs, it means there’s no security in that country. When we talk about security, it is not only about security of lives alone but health security is very important.

“From what we have seen, we are very impressed and pleased with the pharmaceutical products here. We are proud as representatives of Nigerians that we have this.”

On his part, Sununu said: “If you asked me to assess health care manufacturing sector in the last three days, I would say definitely hope is bleak. But my confidence is restored following the facility tour that we have carried out today. This is based on the number of products that are produced by the company and also the talented youths working here.

“This shows that the company is out to develop talented youths that will be our future leaders. And we have also seen that going by our little knowledge of what is happening in medical practice and manufacturing sector, this company is up to the standard of international level.

“And this shows that their products are not only going to be accepted in Nigeria but will also be accepted worldwide. They have met the standard of World Health Organisation (WHO); compliance issues, safety, quality assurance are all at standard level.”

Prof. Mora added: “I am very happy as a pharmacist and as a Nigerian that we have this facility in this country, which is the biggest in West Africa. I think the management of Emzor must be commended for what they have done in terms of investment.

“The security of Nigeria is not only in terms of persons but also in terms of drug security. We have to be secure because we cannot depend on external products for the wellbeing of our populace.”

The Executive Director, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Uzoma Ezeoke, said: “We are honoured and, at Emzor, we have always said that we promote unlimited wellness, which to us translates as having quality products, available and affordable.”

The Emzor factory is sited on more than 60 Hectares of land at the Sagamu Interchange of the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, and is the largest pharmaceutical facility in West Africa.

