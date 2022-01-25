Emerging Africa Group launches its Africa Capital Markets report

Owing to their years of mastery and owning the field, and of course, with all the successes under their belt, Emerging Africa Group has launched its Capital Markets Report, a report that provides a solid “2021 review and 2022 outlook,” as regards business and investments in Africa.

The Group CEO. Mrs. Toyin F. Sanni during the launch said, Emerging Africa Group stays “fully committed to [its] purpose of being the leading catalyst for Africa’s Emergence as a key global investment origin and destination.”

She further added that; “the report reviews the macroeconomic environment and activities of key capital markets across the continent of Africa for 2021, and presents our view of the outlook for 2022, while identifying key investment opportunities for existing and potential stakeholders.”

With a research team led by Mr. Tobi Bondefaiye-Owope, Emerging Africa Group provides an insightful look into the economic realities of African countries across the continent.

Countries covered in the deep dive of this report include Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Burkina Faso, Niger, Uganda, Rwanda, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius and a host of others - with focus and emphasis on the Interest/monetary policy rate of each country, as well as their debt to GDP ratio, unemployment statistics, inflation reports, and stock markets’ performance.

Written in concise clear language and providing easily digestible tables and graphs, this report will undoubtedly appeal to investors with an eye for tapping into the abundance of opportunities in Africa now and in the future.

Virtually present was the Chairperson Emerging Africa Group, Chief Dr. (Mrs.) Nike O. Akande (CON); who thanked the Group CEO, Mrs. Toyin F. Sanni, for her exceptional leadership and for an exceptionally well put together report as well as Group Directors and Business Heads of the Various Subsidiaries who were physically present at the launch of the first-ever of its kind report.