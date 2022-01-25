RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Emerging Africa Group launches its Africa Capital Markets report

Ayoola Adetayo

An eye-opener on business potentials for the African continent.

Emerging Africa launches Africa Capital Markets report in Lagos.
Emerging Africa launches Africa Capital Markets report in Lagos.

Since inception, Emerging Africa Group has remained one of Nigerian financial groups with utmost dedication to the advancement of trade, business, and innovation frontiers on the African continent. This they’ve done through the provision of astute investment solutions, serving individuals as well as prominent corporate and government entities. They have a very impressive track record of proffering advanced financial solutions and the facilitation of investments for African and global investors as well as Governments who are interested in the unique opportunities available on the African continent.

Owing to their years of mastery and owning the field, and of course, with all the successes under their belt, Emerging Africa Group has launched its Capital Markets Report, a report that provides a solid “2021 review and 2022 outlook,” as regards business and investments in Africa.

Group CEO of Emerging Africa, Mrs Toyin F Sanni
Group CEO of Emerging Africa, Mrs Toyin F Sanni Emerging Africa Group

The Group CEO. Mrs. Toyin F. Sanni during the launch said, Emerging Africa Group stays “fully committed to [its] purpose of being the leading catalyst for Africa’s Emergence as a key global investment origin and destination.”

She further added that; “the report reviews the macroeconomic environment and activities of key capital markets across the continent of Africa for 2021, and presents our view of the outlook for 2022, while identifying key investment opportunities for existing and potential stakeholders.”

With a research team led by Mr. Tobi Bondefaiye-Owope, Emerging Africa Group provides an insightful look into the economic realities of African countries across the continent.

Research team lead, for the Africa Capital Markets reports, Mr. Tobi Bondefaiye-Owope.
Research team lead, for the Africa Capital Markets reports, Mr. Tobi Bondefaiye-Owope. Emerging Africa Group

Countries covered in the deep dive of this report include Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Burkina Faso, Niger, Uganda, Rwanda, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius and a host of others - with focus and emphasis on the Interest/monetary policy rate of each country, as well as their debt to GDP ratio, unemployment statistics, inflation reports, and stock markets’ performance.

Written in concise clear language and providing easily digestible tables and graphs, this report will undoubtedly appeal to investors with an eye for tapping into the abundance of opportunities in Africa now and in the future.

Emerging Africa Group employees pose for a photo at the Launch of the Africa Markets report
Emerging Africa Group employees pose for a photo at the Launch of the Africa Markets report Emerging Africa Group

Virtually present was the Chairperson Emerging Africa Group, Chief Dr. (Mrs.) Nike O. Akande (CON); who thanked the Group CEO, Mrs. Toyin F. Sanni, for her exceptional leadership and for an exceptionally well put together report as well as Group Directors and Business Heads of the Various Subsidiaries who were physically present at the launch of the first-ever of its kind report.

To gain access to Emerging Africa’s full report please email them here – eac@emergingafricagroup.com

Ayoola Adetayo

