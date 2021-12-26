Electricity, banking, aviation top 2021 consumer complaint chart – FCCPC

The Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr Babatunde Irukera, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday that banking related complaints were second on the chart.

Irukera explained that aviation and telecommunication related complaints followed the chart.

He said that the commission received and completed the processes of no fewer than 32,000 consumer related complaints in 2021, adding that 80 per cent of complaints were resolved.

“ For the sectors that received the highest complaints, we have electricity, banking then aviation is now competing with telecommunications on the third place.

“The biggest problem with the airlines is not even the technical issues but their lack of transparency, responsiveness and been able to refund passengers when it becomes absolutely clear that flying at that time becomes pointless for them.

“We are continuing that battle and then we are resolving many complaints,’’ he said.

On the challenges faced by the commission, Irukera said that some businesses were yet to come to terms that the regulatory space had changed and that they had a responsibility.

“Others include consumers who sometimes are very complacent and do not want to enforce their rights or those that criticise the commission even when their rights are being enforced.

“The nature of our challenges are modifying themselves as we go.

“COVID has presented an incredible challenge. It has changed our lives, changed how we work yet it has not changed how we consume.

“People are not going out much to buy things, even food, people now order them to come to them. What that does is that it raises the level of complaints because people are not able to access.

“So, there are more complaints but infrastructure for handling the complaints are still the same.