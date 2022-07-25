Elcrest on behalf of OML 40 JV donates relief items to Gbetiokun Communities in Delta State

Speaking during the well-attended presentation, Mr. Ewoma Agba, Elcrest’s community relations coordinator, representing NPDC and Elcrest explained that the donation was consistent with the company’s corporate social responsibility commitment to positively impacting host communities and the environment. He sympathized with the affected inhabitants of the host communities as a result of the spill incident saying that it is for this reason that NPDC/Elcrest JV considered it imperative to present and distribute relief materials to the host and impacted communities in Gbetiokun field.”

He also used the occasion to thank all the community leaders for their understanding and support during the clean-up exercise. He hopes that the gesture will further strengthen the relationship between the community and the OML 40 JV. He concluded his address by saying, “he looked forward to a more rewarding and fruitful interaction with the various community leaders.”

Responding on behalf of the Berisibi community, Mr. Prince Stanley Ekwejunor-Etchie, public relations officer (PRO) of the Beresibi Community, appreciated Elcrest and the JV partners for alleviating the plights of the persons affected by the oil spill and called on other corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to emulate the kind gesture by supporting the affected communities.

Similarly, Mr. Bemigho Ebosa, Eghoro Community’s public relations officer (PRO), lauded Elcrest’s representatives for ensuring the delivery of the materials and appealed to government at all levels, oil companies, and other relevant agencies to forestall a repeat of such occurrence which threatened the lives and economic mainstay of the community at the time it occurred.

Mr Eniyan Henry Tonwe, Chairman of the Ureju community, while responding to the gesture, thanked the JV for the relief materials and assured that the items will be properly distributed.

