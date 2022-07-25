RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Elcrest on behalf of OML 40 JV donates relief items to Gbetiokun Communities in Delta State

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByElcrest

Elcrest on behalf of OML 40 JV donates relief items to Gbetiokun Communities in Delta State
Elcrest on behalf of OML 40 JV donates relief items to Gbetiokun Communities in Delta State

Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria limited has, on behalf of itself and the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Operator of the OML 40 JV, presented various relief items to communities in Gbetiokun, Delta state, to ameliorate the effects of an oil spill from MT Harcourt (A mother vessel used by the JV to store produced crude oil before export) in Gbetiokun (OML 40). According to the company, the donations, which were a combination of cash and materials, are part of its social citizenship covenant with host communities.

Recommended articles

Speaking during the well-attended presentation, Mr. Ewoma Agba, Elcrest’s community relations coordinator, representing NPDC and Elcrest explained that the donation was consistent with the company’s corporate social responsibility commitment to positively impacting host communities and the environment. He sympathized with the affected inhabitants of the host communities as a result of the spill incident saying that it is for this reason that NPDC/Elcrest JV considered it imperative to present and distribute relief materials to the host and impacted communities in Gbetiokun field.”

Elcrest on behalf of OML 40 JV donates relief items to Gbetiokun Communities in Delta State
Elcrest on behalf of OML 40 JV donates relief items to Gbetiokun Communities in Delta State Pulse Nigeria

He also used the occasion to thank all the community leaders for their understanding and support during the clean-up exercise. He hopes that the gesture will further strengthen the relationship between the community and the OML 40 JV. He concluded his address by saying, “he looked forward to a more rewarding and fruitful interaction with the various community leaders.”

Responding on behalf of the Berisibi community, Mr. Prince Stanley Ekwejunor-Etchie, public relations officer (PRO) of the Beresibi Community, appreciated Elcrest and the JV partners for alleviating the plights of the persons affected by the oil spill and called on other corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to emulate the kind gesture by supporting the affected communities.

Similarly, Mr. Bemigho Ebosa, Eghoro Community’s public relations officer (PRO), lauded Elcrest’s representatives for ensuring the delivery of the materials and appealed to government at all levels, oil companies, and other relevant agencies to forestall a repeat of such occurrence which threatened the lives and economic mainstay of the community at the time it occurred.

Mr Eniyan Henry Tonwe, Chairman of the Ureju community, while responding to the gesture, thanked the JV for the relief materials and assured that the items will be properly distributed.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByElcrest

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

The world's fastest woman adjusts her wig mid-race

The world's fastest woman adjusts her wig mid-race

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Security operatives ignored my intelligence on Kuje prison attack, Gumi's aide

Security operatives ignored my intelligence on Kuje prison attack, Gumi's aide

Nigeria vs Burundi: It's do-or-die for the Super Falcons

Nigeria vs Burundi: It's do-or-die for the Super Falcons

Botswana vs Nigeria: Time for the Super Falcons to impress or prepare to bow out

Botswana vs Nigeria: Time for the Super Falcons to impress or prepare to bow out

Trending

Petrol price has finally been raised above N165 per litre

Petrol price has finally been raised above N165 per litre. (Nairametrics)

Dana Air gives update on emergency landing of aircraft in Abuja

Dana Air

Nigeria broke as debt payment surpasses national revenue

Buhari Looking Sad 2 (DailyPost))

Dubai based South Sudan owned money transfer platform M. Gurush unveils Jim Iyke as their official ambassador and spokesman

Mr Jim Iyke