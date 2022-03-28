Eko Innovation Centre, GDM Group & Exman launches Nigeria's first-ever media and marketing hackathon: Markhack 1.0

Pulse Nigeria

With over 500 individuals registered to participate in the hackathon and heavy artillery of industry leaders billed as speakers, mentors and judges, MarkHack 1.0 will gather innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, Marketing, and Media Professionals, for an intense period of time leveraging creativity, technology, and mentoring to create prototypes, fresh new concepts, and innovative usage of tech in Marketing and Media.

MarkHack 1.0 will focus on the following areas of interest in media and marketing, consumer experience, consumer interaction and recruitment, media consumption, trade & retail engagement, analytics and metrics, event marketing, media monetization, and content creation.

Participants will be split into teams of 5 and required to work together for a period of 3 weeks, brainstorming and ideating new concepts based on their focus areas. Each team gets to pitch their ideas to a selection Jury of subject matter experts and the best 10 teams with the most viable concepts will go head-to-head at the finale on 18th May for a chance at the $20,000 prize pool and an acceleration program to get their products ready for the market.

To be a part of the launch event, register to get an invite at markhack.tech/virtual-launch

To know more about MarkHack 1.0, visit markhack.tech

