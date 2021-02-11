It is understood that businesses are at different stages of innovation and digitalisation. This economic summit will enable them to maximize cutting edge innovation with access to scalable and flexible infrastructure.

The three-day summit will attract participants from various sectors of the country, across Africa, and the world at large.

Participants are to drive profitable and progressive conversations around the development of socio economic and infrastructural development.

The networking lounge is for participants to connect and network with leaders, CEOs and businesses.

The main session would revolve around policy conversations and would allow for questions directed to the governor.

The plenary session would allow participants to discuss topics related to entertainment, technology, sports etc.

EHINGBETI 2021: The roles of the participants

There would be opportunities for collaboration with notable leaders from around the world, multinational companies as well as investors to take advantage of investment opportunities. The diverse nature of participants would accommodate innovative ideas and recommendations that will help shape Lagos into a megacity.

*This is a featured post.