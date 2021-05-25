RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

EFCC says insider connections facilitate most banking frauds

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC wants banks to improve on ways of tracking illicit finances and transactions.

EFCC officials arrest suspected yahoo boys in Owerri (Punch)
EFCC officers Pulse Nigeria

Mr Bawa Usman, Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Sokoto, has said that insider connections facilitate most financial frauds in the banking industry.

Recommended articles

Bawa, whose zone covers Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, stated this on Tuesday in Sokoto at a roundtable with Compliance Officers of various commercial banks.

He said that the meeting was convened to strengthen relationship and collaborations between the EFCC and commercial banks as a way to sanitise the system against frauds.

The Zonal Head said that the commission often encounter delay in getting responses to investigation letters forwarded to banks.

"Such delays jeopardise our investigation. Financial institutions must collaborate with us toward curtailing money laundering, illegal financing and other illicit flows of money.

"The meeting is a response to the directive of the EFCC leadership. It is one of numerous strategies toward fighting all manners of corruption.

"The commission strives to ensure that fraudsters do not get away with proceeds of crimes undetected.

"To achieve this, we are appealing to all banks to facilitate better working relationship with the anti-graft agency."

He enjoined bankers to improve on ways of tracking illicit finances and transactions, stressing that Point of Service Operators (POS) or money agents needed to be well informed on financial regulations.

Usman further urged banks to put more effort toward ensuring that eligible bank customers obtained Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) numbers, and stressed the need to review their data registers to ensure compliance.

He called for complete investigation of cases rather than stopping half way, noting that complete checks usually offer opportunity to know how frauds happened and the best way to avoid recurrences.

He expressed disappointment with the idea of opening bank accounts with mere phone numbers, arguing that nearly 40 per cent of Americans do not have accounts.

"Nearly 40 per cent of Americans do not have accounts. So, it is not very compulsory for everybody in Nigeria to have a bank account," he said.

The officer advised banks to strictly monitor activities and understand that regulations from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) do not supersede the money laundering act enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

Responding, a participant, Mr Jimoh Jamiu, from Fidelity Bank, said that the banks were trying their best toward combating money laundering.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that discussions centred around bank compliance techniques with the EFCC officials responding to various questions.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon