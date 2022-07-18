Dubai based South Sudan owned money transfer platform M. Gurush unveils Jim Iyke as their official ambassador and spokesman

The deal was penned almost 5 weeks ago but typically of the elusive star its been kept under the radar until now.

Joseph Arinaitwe, MD of M.GURUSH disclosed that a mutual friend brokered a meeting between Jim iyke and the Chairman of Trinity Energy group; South Sudan foremost business mogul, Mr. Akol E Ayii in Dubai for an entirely different business deal.

Mr Ayii who doubles as Chairman of M.GURUSH was so impressed by Jim Iyke’s business pitch and personality that he not only acceded to the pitch to partner with Lofty media which is co owned by the serial entrepreneur actor but proposed to have him come on board his entity as a spokesman.

The entity will also collaborate with jim on his oncoming project; the much anticipated sequel to his blockbuster movie bad comments that was acquired by Amazon a couple of months ago.

A formal announcement and press parley is set in Dubai in a couple weeks.

Congratulations to Jim iyke and his team!

