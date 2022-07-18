RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Dubai based South Sudan owned money transfer platform M. Gurush unveils Jim Iyke as their official ambassador and spokesman

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByM.Gurush

Mr Jim Iyke
Mr Jim Iyke

In a deal earmarked to be around 200k dollars yearly, M.GURUSH, a foremost South Sudan owned money transfer platform headquartered in Dubai has signed one of Africa's biggest film actor and Producer as its brand ambassador and spokesman.

Recommended articles

The deal was penned almost 5 weeks ago but typically of the elusive star its been kept under the radar until now.

Joseph Arinaitwe, MD of M.GURUSH disclosed that a mutual friend brokered a meeting between Jim iyke and the Chairman of Trinity Energy group; South Sudan foremost business mogul, Mr. Akol E Ayii in Dubai for an entirely different business deal.

Mr Jim and MGurush team
Mr Jim and MGurush team Pulse Nigeria

Mr Ayii who doubles as Chairman of M.GURUSH was so impressed by Jim Iyke’s business pitch and personality that he not only acceded to the pitch to partner with Lofty media which is co owned by the serial entrepreneur actor but proposed to have him come on board his entity as a spokesman.

The entity will also collaborate with jim on his oncoming project; the much anticipated sequel to his blockbuster movie bad comments that was acquired by Amazon a couple of months ago.

A formal announcement and press parley is set in Dubai in a couple weeks.

Congratulations to Jim iyke and his team!

Naija to the world o

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByM.Gurush

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to dress according to your body type

How to dress according to your body type

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Security operatives ignored my intelligence on Kuje prison attack, Gumi's aide

Security operatives ignored my intelligence on Kuje prison attack, Gumi's aide

'I have never raised my hand to hit my wife' - Chacha Eke's estranged husband speaks

'I have never raised my hand to hit my wife' - Chacha Eke's estranged husband speaks

Nigeria vs Burundi: It's do-or-die for the Super Falcons

Nigeria vs Burundi: It's do-or-die for the Super Falcons

Botswana vs Nigeria: Time for the Super Falcons to impress or prepare to bow out

Botswana vs Nigeria: Time for the Super Falcons to impress or prepare to bow out

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Trending

Nigerian court orders Multichoice to sublicense channels to Metro-digital

Multichoice

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

Air Peace begins official flight operations to China

10 Nigerians working at Amazon you should know

10 Nigerians working at Amazon you should know

Naira slumps at Investors and Exporters window

Naira slumps at Investors and Exporters window. REUTERS/Joe Penney