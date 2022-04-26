Dream comes true as Infinix releases HOT to solve youths challenges

“We are continuously committed to designing intelligent smartphones with excellent performance and trendy aesthetics for young consumers, and we will constantly bring the latest, best, and most cost-effective products to users. The Infinix HOT 12 has achieved a breakthrough in improved performance, ultra-long endurance, and trendy aesthetics, which allows young people around the world to express themselves through their smartphones", stated Eric Zheng, Infinix Product Manager.

A Blazing-Fast Chipset

Thanks to the blazing-fast MediaTek G85 gaming CPU, the Infinix HOT 12 can run demanding games at higher frame rates, resulting in faster response times and communication connections. Each of the G85's two fast ARM Cortex-A75 cores runs at up to 2 GHz, while the six compact ARM Cortex-A55 cores run at up to 1.8 GHz. Due to heterogeneous multiprocessing, all eight cores can be used simultaneously. These unique features make the HOT 12 a fantastic gaming smartphone, capable of running the most popular games in breathtaking resolution.

Power All Day Long

The Infinix HOT 12 has a 5000mAh battery, fast charging, and ultra power mode for all-day battery life. The 5000mAh "Big Mac" high-density and large-capacity battery provide all-day power for demanding apps, games, and everyday use. Type-C interface 18W supercharge in just 50 minutes, allowing players to focus on their games rather than their batteries.

A single click on the Infinix HOT 12 increases battery life by around 25%. With only 5% charge left, Ultra Power Mode unlocks 2.6 hours of usage.

Packed With Memory

The HOT 12's 128GB+6GB memory and RAM let users run many demanding applications smoothly, browse between apps without delay, and keep all Gaming apps in one place. The latest games offer smooth frame rates and lightning speed, providing players a huge advantage over earlier smartphones.

This increases the number of background cached applications from three to nine and the average launch time for TOP20 programs from 10% to 50% using Infinix's RAM fusion technology. HOT 12 support 5GB of extended RAM and up to 11GB of combined RAM. The extra RAM gives users the power they need for a great smartphone experience in a variety of situations.

Trendy Eye-catching Design

The Infinix HOT 12 has a striking flat-edge flagship smartphone design language. The device has a 3mm textured finish with smoother lines, making it appear thinner. The aggressive geometric exterior is matched by a beautiful reflection of flowing light and shadow. Colors include Racing Black, Legend White, and Origin Blue, giving young clients a color option for every occasion.

The HOT 12 has a 6.82" Pro-level esports screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. With a 180Hz touch sampling rate, the HOT 12 provides fast visual feedback on touch input, making it ideal for smartphone gaming and demanding applications.

Rich Immersive Sound

With deep lows, clear mids, and rich piercing highs, the HOT 12 has two upper and lower speakers. In games where footfall may be heard, users can enjoy high-quality audio while listening to music or watching web videos.

The Infinix HOT 12 also takes great photos and has a simple user interface. The HOT 12 has an 8MP AI front camera, a 13MP AI triple rear camera and a powerful photo algorithm. In addition to a fresh design, Smart Scene allows for creative chromatic aberration and includes various programs designed for a smarter living.

Its built-in XArena enhances gaming by combining smartphone game apps and enables game boosters to boost performance. An option mutes messages and phone calls while gaming, allowing gamers to focus on the task at hand. Together with Dar-game Link's optimization technology, it offers consumers an immersive gaming experience unmatched by any other smartphone.

For more information, visit http://www.infinixmobility.com/ng.

