‘Don’t take us for granted,’ Senate President warns MultiChoice over tariff hike

Lawan advised the company not to increase the tariff while the matter is being investigated.

The Senate President said this while inaugurating a seven-member ad hoc committee, headed by Senate Deputy Chief Whip Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, to look into the matter.

He emphasised that foreign operators should not take Nigeria for granted.

Recall that the committee inaugurated by Lawan was set up last month following the announcement by MultiChoice to increase the prices of DStv and GOtv packages.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the Senate President said sternly warned MultiChoice not to dare the Federal Government.

“No operator should take us for granted. We mean business. We want you to be here. Nigeria always provides the climate for you to do your businesses, but don’t abuse the laws of our country.

“Our consumers here are people who are innocent and we are prepared to protect them.

“Meanwhile, stay action. No increase. No increase. And that is to say don’t dare our country. No increase in tariffs,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Competition and Consumer Protection (CCP) tribunal sitting in Abuja has restrained MultiChoice Nigeria Limited from increasing its tariffs

The tribunal has also adjourned the hearing in its jurisdiction to entertain a suit filed against MultiChoice Nigeria by a lawyer, Festus Onifade, and the Coalition of Consumers of Nigeria to May 5, 2022.