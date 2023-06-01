Don't miss out on TECNO's mid-year sales bonanza, lot of prizes up for grabs

Imagine walking into our selected stores to gift yourself any of our cutting-edge smartphones- PHANTOM Series, CAMON 20 Series, SPARK 10 Series or POP 7 Series, and leaving not only with a top-notch device but also with a delightful surprise! Yes, you heard it right! As a token of our gratitude, we're giving away instant gift items just for making a purchase. From 5KG bags of Rice and Groundnut oil to small bags of salts. These goodies will add an extra touch of excitement to your shopping experience.

But hold on, the excitement doesn't end there! TECNO wants to make this promo truly unforgettable, which is why there will be a grand prize draw. With every qualifying purchase, you'll receive a raffle ticket that could make you the lucky winner of fantastic home appliances! Can you picture yourself in a kitchen buffed up with a brand-new gas cooker or immersing yourself in a captivating movie on your new TV? How about the convenience of a sleek Microwave at your fingertips? These gifts are indeed mind-blowing and you won’t want to miss out on it.

The TECNO Mid-Year Sales Promo is your golden ticket to a month filled with surprises, thrills, and the possibility of walking away with incredible prizes. The promo will start on 5th June and ends on July 15th, 2023, so make your way to TECNO official stores, and explore our sensational devices. And remember to engage with TECNO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for a chance to get more rewards. This is a promo like no other so, stay tuned for more updates, get ready to ignite your passion for technology, and let the excitement begin!

