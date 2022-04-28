Domino’s Pizza now delivers in 20 minutes all over Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking during the event, Group Managing Director and CEO, Mr Patrick McMichael, said the new launch of the 20-minute delivery guarantee is part of the company’s vision of bringing hot and fresh meals to millions of its customers nationwide. "We are all about our customers, and ensuring they get their meals faster and of excellent quality means a lot to us. Before this, we promised our pizza delivery in 25 minutes, and during this period, we became the fastest pizza delivery market in Domino’s global ecosystem, delivering within 16 minutes. This gave us the confidence to now promise our customers that they will get their pizzas within 20 minutes, and better still, they will get a free pizza if we fail to deliver on this promise, "said Patrick.

"This represents an exciting time for our company. In fact, it is the most exciting thing I have done in my entire 33-year career with Domino’s Pizza. We are redefining delivery processes and delivery times for the entire world. We are the only company in the world doing this, amidst all the challenges we face, and I cannot but be prouder of the entire Domino’s Pizza Nigeria team on this great achievement, "Pat added.

The management also disclosed that this new innovation has been in the works for a while now, hiring over a hundred more delivery riders and putting all the necessary things in place to aid easy and effortless customer satisfaction.

According to the Group Marketing Director of Eat’N’Go, Ilyas Kazeem, the focus remains on driving customer satisfaction via excellent service. "It’s all about the customers at the end of the day, and we strive relentlessly to ensure we continue to drive consistent, excellent service to each of our customers. Our mantra is that success is not owned but rented, and the rent is due every day. This drives us to ensure we review our processes constantly and continue driving improvement to make life easier for our customers, "he said.

Also in attendance were the Group Brand Director, Domino’s Pizza, Othman Sankari; Marketing Manager, Domino’s Pizza, Mariam Busari; ABM, Domino’s Pizza, Chinedu Da-Silva; and other prominent members of staff.

The event was rounded off with a quick tour of the store led by the National Operations Manager of Domino’s Pizza, Johnson Ajao who showed guests the step-by-step process of making different flavours of their pizza.

Eat’N’Go is dedicated to bringing the best global food brands and concepts to Nigeria and Africa at large.

