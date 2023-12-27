Your funds are safe in banks - CBN assures safety of depositors' funds in Nigerian banks

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Hakama Sidi-Ali, gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday. According to Sidi-Ali, the assurance was informed by reports about a recommendation for the Federal Government to take over some CBN-supervised financial institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been unconfirmed reports by some media outlets about plans by the CBN to take over Titan Trust Bank (former Union Bank) and Keystone Bank.

This is allegedly linked to a report by Jim Obazee, CBN’s special investigator, that former governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, used his proxies to acquire the two financial institutions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Nigerian banks remain safe and sound.

“The CBN encourages the public to continue their regular activities without being alarmed by reports that have not

emanated from the CBN about the health status of Nigerian banks.

“The CBN is fully equipped to carry out its statutory duty of upholding a stable financial system in Nigeria.

“We assure the general public and depositors about the safety of their funds in Nigerian financial institutions,” she said.

