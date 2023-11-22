VerseOne uses AI-driven music funding technology to provide royalty advances to artists

Advances offered through this partnership range from $1,000 to as much as $1 million per artist depending on contract duration, catalogue size, and number of new releases.

This collaboration between VerseOne Distribution and ChordCash allows most transactions to be completed within 7days and aims to provide Nigerian artists with much-needed capital to fund their creativity, especially following the Afrobeat to the world movement, and high demand for Afrobeats artists, there has been increasing demand for higher quality music and stage performances. With VerseOne's extensive distribution network and ChordCash's innovative royalty advance platform, artists now have a powerful solution to bridge financial gaps, invest in their careers, and focus on creating exceptional music.

"We are excited to join forces with ChordCash to provide our artists with a groundbreaking opportunity to unlock the value of their future royalties," said Polycarp Asuquo, Founder at VerseOne Distribution. This partnership with ChordCash aligns perfectly with our mission, offering artists a flexible and accessible financial solution to support their creative endeavours."

ChordCash's platform enables artists to receive advances on their anticipated royalty earnings, providing them with financial flexibility without compromising their rights or ownership. Through VerseOne Distribution's extensive reach and ChordCash's cutting-edge technology, this partnership aims to democratize access to funding for artists at all stages of their careers.

“chordCash’s partnership with VerseOne is another step forward in our mission to empower independent musicians across the globe. We believe that artists should have access to funding without having to give up ownership of their music or control of their careers and are honored to work with partners such as VerseOne to provide modern tools to improve transparency and efficiency, and to keep power where it belongs - with the artist." said Eric Palumbo - Head of Partner Activation & Growth Marketing at ChordCash.

Key benefits of the VerseOne Distribution and ChordCash partnership include:

Seamless Integration: Artists using VerseOne Distribution can seamlessly connect to ChordCash's platform, streamlining the process of applying for and receiving royalty advances.

Financial Empowerment: The partnership empowers artists to take control of their finances, providing them with the flexibility to invest in new projects, equipment, or promotional activities.

Transparent and Fair Terms: ChordCash is committed to fair and transparent terms, ensuring that artists retain control of their creative work while accessing the funding they need.

Global Reach: With VerseOne Distribution's global distribution network, artists from around the world can benefit from ChordCash's royalty advance platform.

This strategic partnership between VerseOne Distribution and ChordCash is poised to make a significant impact on the independent music scene, offering artists a unique avenue to support their creative endeavours. As both companies continue to innovate and empower artists, the future of the music industry looks brighter than ever. To learn more about VerseOne Distribution services, click here https://verseone.net/distribution

About ChordCash:

ChordCash is a cutting-edge platform that provides royalty advances to musicians, allowing them to access their future earnings today. With a focus on transparency, fairness, and empowering artists, ChordCash is reshaping the way musicians fund their creative projects while maintaining ownership and control over their work.

About VerseOne Distribution:

VerseOne Distribution is a leading music distribution platform that empowers independent artists to share their music with a global audience. With a commitment to providing artists with the tools and resources they need to succeed, VerseOne Distribution offers a range of services, including digital distribution, marketing support, and artist-friendly revenue models.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Ma

Business Development Manager

---