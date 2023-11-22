ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

VerseOne uses AI-driven music funding technology to provide royalty advances to artists

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByVerseOne

VerseOne uses AI-driven music funding technology to provide royalty advances to artists
VerseOne uses AI-driven music funding technology to provide royalty advances to artists

Recommended articles

Advances offered through this partnership range from $1,000 to as much as $1 million per artist depending on contract duration, catalogue size, and number of new releases.

This collaboration between VerseOne Distribution and ChordCash allows most transactions to be completed within 7days and aims to provide Nigerian artists with much-needed capital to fund their creativity, especially following the Afrobeat to the world movement, and high demand for Afrobeats artists, there has been increasing demand for higher quality music and stage performances. With VerseOne's extensive distribution network and ChordCash's innovative royalty advance platform, artists now have a powerful solution to bridge financial gaps, invest in their careers, and focus on creating exceptional music.

"We are excited to join forces with ChordCash to provide our artists with a groundbreaking opportunity to unlock the value of their future royalties," said Polycarp Asuquo, Founder at VerseOne Distribution. This partnership with ChordCash aligns perfectly with our mission, offering artists a flexible and accessible financial solution to support their creative endeavours."

ADVERTISEMENT

ChordCash's platform enables artists to receive advances on their anticipated royalty earnings, providing them with financial flexibility without compromising their rights or ownership. Through VerseOne Distribution's extensive reach and ChordCash's cutting-edge technology, this partnership aims to democratize access to funding for artists at all stages of their careers.

“chordCash’s partnership with VerseOne is another step forward in our mission to empower independent musicians across the globe. We believe that artists should have access to funding without having to give up ownership of their music or control of their careers and are honored to work with partners such as VerseOne to provide modern tools to improve transparency and efficiency, and to keep power where it belongs - with the artist." said Eric Palumbo - Head of Partner Activation & Growth Marketing at ChordCash.

Key benefits of the VerseOne Distribution and ChordCash partnership include:

Seamless Integration: Artists using VerseOne Distribution can seamlessly connect to ChordCash's platform, streamlining the process of applying for and receiving royalty advances.

Financial Empowerment: The partnership empowers artists to take control of their finances, providing them with the flexibility to invest in new projects, equipment, or promotional activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transparent and Fair Terms: ChordCash is committed to fair and transparent terms, ensuring that artists retain control of their creative work while accessing the funding they need.

Global Reach: With VerseOne Distribution's global distribution network, artists from around the world can benefit from ChordCash's royalty advance platform.

This strategic partnership between VerseOne Distribution and ChordCash is poised to make a significant impact on the independent music scene, offering artists a unique avenue to support their creative endeavours. As both companies continue to innovate and empower artists, the future of the music industry looks brighter than ever. To learn more about VerseOne Distribution services, click here https://verseone.net/distribution

ChordCash is a cutting-edge platform that provides royalty advances to musicians, allowing them to access their future earnings today. With a focus on transparency, fairness, and empowering artists, ChordCash is reshaping the way musicians fund their creative projects while maintaining ownership and control over their work.

ADVERTISEMENT

VerseOne Distribution is a leading music distribution platform that empowers independent artists to share their music with a global audience. With a commitment to providing artists with the tools and resources they need to succeed, VerseOne Distribution offers a range of services, including digital distribution, marketing support, and artist-friendly revenue models.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Ma

Business Development Manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Joanna.ma@verseone.net

---

#FeatureByVerseOne

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Petrol price increased to ₦630.63 in October - NBS

Petrol price increased to ₦630.63 in October - NBS

Choosing The Perfect Farewell: Best funeral caskets for sale

Choosing The Perfect Farewell: Best funeral caskets for sale

VerseOne uses AI-driven music funding technology to provide royalty advances to artists

VerseOne uses AI-driven music funding technology to provide royalty advances to artists

Best App to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria - KOYN

Best App to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria - KOYN

Casino Etiquette 101: How to act like a high roller

Casino Etiquette 101: How to act like a high roller

Subsidy removal increases FAAC monthly revenue to ₦1 trillion

Subsidy removal increases FAAC monthly revenue to ₦1 trillion

Leadway empowers Youth-owned businesses yet again with Leadway Media Dash 2.0

Leadway empowers Youth-owned businesses yet again with Leadway Media Dash 2.0

The significance and outlook of the Africa Startup Festival

The significance and outlook of the Africa Startup Festival

Price of rice jumps by 37% as annual supply gap widens

Price of rice jumps by 37% as annual supply gap widens

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Nigeria in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink to create jobs in Nigeria

Access Holdings Plc emerged the top earner during the period in review [BI]

Nigerian banks record ₦265bn in revenue from e-business

Dr. Stephen Akintayo, the founder of Gtext Holdings. [Guardian]

Gtext Holdings gets 7 CEOs as founder steps down as Group CEO

Nigerian Customs officers [Info Guide]

Customs says Nigeria lost ₦1.3 trillion due to Buhari's tax waiver policies