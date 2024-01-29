ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Vehicle importation slumps by 60% within 12 months as forex crisis worsens

Solomon Ekanem

The car import business in Nigeria has recorded a massive hit with total imports through the Nigerian ports currently standing at 132,293 units, from 194,550 recorded in 2022.

Vehicle importation slumps by 60% within 12 months as forex crisis worsens [Mombasa Port]
Vehicle importation slumps by 60% within 12 months as forex crisis worsens [Mombasa Port]

Recommended articles

With the naira trading at ₦1,418/$1 in the parallel market, amid the biting inflation at 28.92%, the car import business in Nigeria has recorded a massive hit with total imports through the Nigerian ports currently standing at 132,293 units, a significant drop from 194,550 recorded in 2022.

The local vehicle manufacturers in Nigeria have also taken the hit as the production of affordable made-in-Nigeria vehicles for the lower cadre of the country has been a nightmare.

According to the National President, the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), Ajibola Adedoyin, the 60% reduction was just a conservative estimate judging from the massive number of car dealers who have abandoned the vehicle dealership business due to the crisis in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adedoyin noted that the development will negatively affect commuters as transport levies would be increased as vehicle owners would decide to pass on the high cost of the vehicles to commuters.

He also added that there would be a higher event of road crashes as transporters would now find it difficult to replace worn-out vehicles and instead, would be forced to operate old and faulty vehicles.

Speaking further, Adedoyin linked the crisis in the industry to the depreciation of the naira amid volatilities in the foreign exchange market.

Other causes are high duties, levies, taxes, the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation policy of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), rising poverty and weakened purchasing power of consumers.

Vehicle dealers, however, have noted that the vehicle costs in Europe and America have remained stable and have been reported to have reduced in some cases. They added that the major reason for the increase in the cost of vehicles in Nigeria was due to the Naira equivalent of the purchase price, the customs duty, the clearing cost as well as port charges.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vehicle importation slumps by 60% within 12 months as forex crisis worsens

Vehicle importation slumps by 60% within 12 months as forex crisis worsens

CBN releases $500m to tackle verified forex transaction backlog

CBN releases $500m to tackle verified forex transaction backlog

ALX begins the year on a high note with Tech Chat

ALX begins the year on a high note with Tech Chat

Glo gifts Lagos, Abuja, Warri customers business class multi-city trips to Europe

Glo gifts Lagos, Abuja, Warri customers business class multi-city trips to Europe

Buy interest persists as stock market records ₦138bn growth

Buy interest persists as stock market records ₦138bn growth

Redmi Note 13 Series: Unveiling a new era in smartphone innovation

Redmi Note 13 Series: Unveiling a new era in smartphone innovation

Global GDP growth projected to slow from 2.7% to 2.4% in 2024 - WESP

Global GDP growth projected to slow from 2.7% to 2.4% in 2024 - WESP

Poultry farmers count losses as over 50% shut down operations

Poultry farmers count losses as over 50% shut down operations

Investors’ buy interest in tier-1 banks, others drive stock market

Investors’ buy interest in tier-1 banks, others drive stock market

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

Private jet owners in Nigeria face the risk of being put out of business

Private jet owners in Nigeria face the risk of being put out of business

The Africa Investment Report 2023 revealed that Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa collectively account for a dominant 68% share of the continent's total investment influx in 2023.

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap milestone

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap