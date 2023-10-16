ADVERTISEMENT
Unveil your Portrait expert: Win a trip to Dubai as Next Face of OPPO 2023!

OPPO Nigeria presents the exhilarating opportunity, OPPO Faces of Naija, featuring its stars, Beauty Tukura, Eric Knewkeed, Ballyqueen, and Ayanfe
OPPO Nigeria presents the exhilarating opportunity, "OPPO Faces of Naija", featuring its stars, Beauty Tukura, Eric Knewkeed, Ballyqueen, and Ayanfe

This initiative invites you to embark on a visual journey, capturing your essence in a portrait that reflects your love for OPPO's innovative technology. The rewards? They are nothing short of extraordinary.

At OPPO, we believe that every face tells a story, and we want to hear yours. Share a clear and captivating portrait photo that showcases your unique style, tagged with @OPPONigeria and the hashtag #OPPOfacesofNaija. Tell us why you adore OPPO, what makes our technology the perfect match for your life, and let your voice be heard.

The creativity that sparks from these portraits will not go unrewarded. Our esteemed panel of judges will carefully select the most imaginative entry, and a lucky winner will embark on an unforgettable journey to the dazzling city of Dubai, imagine capturing the stunning vistas of Dubai with an OPPO camera – an experience of a lifetime, while runner ups will stand chances to win other amazing gifts.

For those who miss out on the grand prize, fret not. OPPO has prepared a treasure trove of goodies, awaiting the runner-ups. From cutting-edge accessories to exclusive OPPO merchandise, our way of saying 'thank you' for being part of this extraordinary journey.

Join us in this extraordinary journey, and let your face be the canvas that paints a picture of unity and love for OPPO
Join us in this extraordinary journey, and let your face be the canvas that paints a picture of unity and love for OPPO

The canvas is open, but it won't stay that way for long. Entries for the "OPPO Faces of Naija" campaign close on the 23 October. Be sure to read and understand the terms and conditions that apply, ensuring a seamless and fair competition for all.

"OPPO Faces of Naija" is more than just a campaign; it's an ode to the incredible diversity and innovation that define Nigeria. Through your lens, we aim to capture the essence of a nation that embraces progress and creativity. Join us in this extraordinary journey, and let your face be the canvas that paints a picture of unity and love for OPPO.

Don't miss this chance to be a part of something extraordinary. Grab your OPPO, strike a pose, and show us why your face tells a story worth sharing. #OPPOfacesofNaija

Note: Terms and conditions apply. Visit OPPO for details.

