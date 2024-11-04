Uninterrupted Performance: Experience 36 months lag-free with the itel A80

The itel A80 is more than just another smartphone - it's a game-changer for entry-level users, combining efficiency with exceptionalism.

There is a reason the itel A80 is dubbed the “Awesome All In One” smartphone and you will see how the itel A80 brings together performance, style, and incredible perks for users who want more without breaking the bank.

The itel A80 Possesses 2 Variants to Suit Your Needs

The itel A80 comes in two exciting variants, giving users flexibility based on their individual preferences. The 8GB (4GB+4GB) RAM + 128GB storage variant boasts a powerful 50MP rear camera that guarantees stunning photos and crystal-clear detail, making it the perfect choice for photography lovers on a budget. Then, there is the 8GB (3GB+5GB) RAM + 128GB ROM memory, which offers a 13MP rear camera, making it a great option for users who need reliable performance and quality at a more accessible price. Both variants offer 128GB ROM storage, providing ample space for apps, music, videos, and photos.

The itel A80 Gives You Stunning Visuals and a Smooth Performance

With a 6.7-inch screen and up to 120Hz refresh rate, the itel A80 provides a visually immersive experience. Whether you're streaming movies, gaming, or browsing social media, the high refresh rate ensures smooth transitions and minimal lag.

itel A80’s Long-lasting Battery Provides Uninterrupted Use

A robust 5000mAh battery powers the itel A80, so you can enjoy all your favorite apps, games, and content without constantly needing to recharge. This long-lasting battery life means the itel A80 stays with you from day to night without missing a beat.

Witness a Power-Packed Performance on the itel A80

Under the hood, the itel A80 is driven by the T603 Octa-Core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking, fast loading times, and consistent performance, even after months of use. In fact, itel guarantees no lag for 36 months, making it a reliable partner for your day-to-day digital needs.

Enjoying Durability with Style on the itel A80

The itel A80 is designed to look good and last long. It features IP54 water-resistant technology, providing protection against minor spills and dust. Plus, you can choose from three stylish colours - Wave Blue, Glacier White, and Sandstone Black - ensuring your phone matches your personal style.

Exclusive Offers for itel A80 Buyers

Purchasing the itel A80 unlocks exciting offers, making this smartphone deal even sweeter.

For starters, every itel A80 buyer enjoys 5GB of data on every ₦1000 recharge, using the special code *312*66# for the next six months on their Airtel line. This means you can stay connected and enjoy more time online without worrying about running out of data.

It gets better if you’re a movie lover. The itel A80 comes with a 6-month FREE VIP offer on Moviebox. With this offer, users get access to ad-free streaming of movies and series for six months, elevating your entertainment experience.

Also, the itel A80 comes with the best apps pre-installed from Google, including YouTube, Google Find My Device, Google Playstore, Google Search and more!

The itel A80 is All Shades of Perfect for You

Designed for affordability and packed with essential features, the itel A80 is the ultimate option for entry-level smartphone users. It combines reliable performance, a long-lasting battery, stunning visuals, and generous perks, all at a price that doesn’t break the bank.

If you are looking for a smartphone with exciting offers while saving your pocket, the itel A80 is truly the “Awesome All in One” smartphone for you!

Order on Jumia here: https://www.jumia.com.ng/itel-a80-6.7-8gb-ram128gb-rom-5000mah-50mp-4g-android-14-black-366212950.html

