Unilever Nigeria partners with UNICEF to reach 3million youths for its FUCAP program

This aligns with the Unilever Compass commitments to equip 10 million young people worldwide with essential skills to prepare them for job opportunities by 2030, and UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited Nigeria initiative – a public-private-youth partnership aimed to support 20 million young Nigerians by 2030 with skills and opportunities to transition from learning to earning, through shared-value partnerships around digital skills development, workforce readiness programmes, and young people engagement.

The FUCAP initiative was launched on UNICEF’s Yoma and U-Report Platforms, a youth-centred platform, to ensure an extensive reach of young people in universities and other institutions of higher learning across Nigeria.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director, Unilever Nigeria, Tim Kleinebenne, said, “FUCAP is targeted at students in Universities and Polytechnics across Nigeria. This is part of our commitment to helping young people in Nigeria reach their full potential and contribute to the development of Nigeria.”

On his part, the Human Resources Director, Unilever West Africa, Ola Ehinmoro said, “our target for FUCAP which is a three-year program is to equip 700,000 young people with skills to become entrepreneurial-minded and prepared to keep re-inventing themselves for the future of work annually in the first year of kick off.”

“We will also engage 100,000 students through hybrid campus seminars that will provide students with information about the skills they need to succeed in the workplace and opportunities to network with employers and other young people. Unilever Nigeria will provide 15 Graduate Internship placements through the FUCAP initiative to immerse these talents into its workforce.” He added.

“UNICEF is happy to partner with Unilever Nigeria on this important initiative that focuses on developing critical 21st-century skills for young people,” said Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Nigeria Representative. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact this program will have on the lives of youths across Nigeria in helping them succeed in the workplace and contribute to the economic growth of their communities.”

As a centenary-old company and the longest-serving manufacturing company in Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria is committed to ensuring continuous impact and investment in Nigeria through its brands and operations. The launch of FUCAP in partnership with UNICEF is a demonstration of this commitment.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Well-being, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Unilever Nigeria is a locally listed business that has been operating for 100 years selling brands such as Knorr, Vaseline and Closeup. For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s most challenging places to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit; www.unicef.org/nigeria/

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.

