UNICCON Group set to launch Omeife AI and digital literacy mobile apps

Recall that UNICCON Group launched Africa's first humanoid robot (Omeife) in December 2022, the launch of these mobile apps this week is targeted at making the benefits of the Omeife technology accessible to everyone, especially Africans.

Omeife AI seeks to push the ideas, resources, values, history, and culture of the African continent to the world by first creating an enabling AI infrastructure that will propel the existing users, workforce, and Africans to achieve better and more efficient results with the help of AI.

Some of the features of these apps include:

The Omeife AI app translates from a source language to a target language.. This can be a valuable tool for people who need to communicate with people who speak different languages, such as Hausa, French, Arabic, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Swahili.

The Omeife AI app can also translate subtitles for videos. This can be a helpful tool for people who want to watch videos in different languages.

The Omeife AI app can act as a knowledge assistant, providing information on a variety of topics. This can be a helpful tool for people who are looking for information or who want to learn new things.

The Omeife AI app can summarise text, making it easier to understand and digest. This can be a helpful tool for people who are short on time or who want to quickly get the gist of a piece of text.

The Omeife AI app can translate videos into Pidgin, making them more accessible to people who speak Pidgin. This can be a helpful tool for people who want to watch videos in their own language

The Digital Literacy App helps people improve their digital literacy skills. Contents in the six competence areas are available for learning on the app and in their preferred languages. This can be a helpful tool for people who are new to using technology or who want to improve their skills.

Join tech leaders from both the private and public sectors in charting the future of technology in Africa at this pivotal event.

Invitees include the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani; the DG, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, and other eminent personalities.

