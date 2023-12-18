ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Think cryptocurrency is confusing?

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPatrickLee

Think cryptocurrency is confusing?
Think cryptocurrency is confusing?

Recommended articles

Instead, their concerns centred around taxes and the daunting task of navigating the complex rules issued by the I.R.S. in 2014 regarding virtual currency taxation. The windfall profits generated during the cryptocurrency boom of the past year, which produced a new breed of crypto-millionaires, have left many traders anxious about facing substantial tax liabilities.

The fear of drawing the attention of the Internal Revenue Service further compounds their worries. With confusion over how and whether to pay taxes on their virtual currency gains, these traders find themselves grappling with a tax predicament they never anticipated amid the turbulent world of cryptocurrencies. For more information, you can visit immediate connect

What is the confusion?

ADVERTISEMENT

The introduction of blockchain-based digital currency and the government's efforts to tax crypto has prompted speculations in the cryptocurrency market. Many view these actions as evidence of the government's openness to regulating cryptocurrencies in the future. In the hope of a formalised and regulated crypto space, the crypto ecosystem interprets this as a recognition of their presence.

Although the government's position is not clear, these events show a change in the government's stance towards realising the importance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based technology in the financial sector. As the discussions continue, the crypto community remains optimistic about the possibility of a more formalised and regulated approach to the crypto sector in the future.

The major issue with Crypto

While the allure of gigantic returns is indeed a significant driver for people to invest in cryptocurrencies, it also poses a major issue. The volatility and unpredictability of the crypto market can lead to speculative behaviour, with many individuals solely focused on short-term gains rather than considering the underlying fundamentals or long-term prospects of the assets they invest in. Extreme price swings caused by this speculative character have resulted in quick profits and big losses in a short amount of time. Additionally, the absence of oversight and regulation in the cryptocurrency industry raises concerns about fraud and market manipulation, increasing the risk for investors.

Additionally, it might be difficult for people to stay informed and make wise decisions because of how quickly and continually growing cryptocurrencies are. The risks involved can be exacerbated even more by a lack of adequate expertise and knowledge about the assets they invest in. Investors must approach the cryptocurrency market cautiously, do extensive research, and only invest funds they can afford to lose to minimise these issues. To successfully navigate the complexities and potential dangers in the crypto realm, education, adequate risk management, and an investment with a long-term perspective are essential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balancing Risks and Rewards: Investing in Cryptocurrencies Wisely

The allure of high returns is still a key factor driving the rising interest in digital currency investing. It also poses a huge issue for investors, though. The attraction of rapid returns could lead to speculation and focus on short-term benefits, putting less emphasis on the need for thorough study and careful decision-making.

The issue is made worse by the crypto market's extreme volatility, which exposes investors to erratic price changes and possible losses. Furthermore, there is a possibility of market manipulation and fraudulent schemes in the absence of strong rules and oversight. Investors must enter the crypto market with caution and knowledge to handle these difficulties. Making wise investment decisions requires thorough research, a grasp of the underlying technology and projects, and an assessment of risk tolerance.

By striking a balance between risk and reward and adopting a long-term investment perspective, investors can better navigate the uncertainties of the crypto market and position themselves for potential gains while managing the inherent risks involved.

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByPatrickLee

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UBA secures $175m facility from AfDB for private sector, infrastructure development

UBA secures $175m facility from AfDB for private sector, infrastructure development

Think cryptocurrency is confusing?

Think cryptocurrency is confusing?

All Bitcoin forks are not really Bitcoin - Here why!

All Bitcoin forks are not really Bitcoin - Here why!

How can we make Bitcoin mainstream?

How can we make Bitcoin mainstream?

See the 4 African countries set to test run the World Bank’s $15 billion energy program

See the 4 African countries set to test run the World Bank’s $15 billion energy program

10 largest economies in Africa and their inflation rates

10 largest economies in Africa and their inflation rates

World Bank approves $750 million for clean energy projects in Nigeria

World Bank approves $750 million for clean energy projects in Nigeria

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 28.2% in November as food prices surge - NBC

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 28.2% in November as food prices surge - NBC

CcHUB celebrates achievements of 2023 Nigerian cohort of Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellows

CcHUB celebrates achievements of 2023 Nigerian cohort of Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellows

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Jumia signage

African e-commerce giant Jumia to cease food delivery business in seven African countries

World Bank

World Bank reveals petrol price in Nigeria should be ₦750 per litre without fuel subsidy

Jumia Food [Star Restaurants]

Jumia Food set to shut down operations in Nigeria, 6 other African countries

Black Voice Media (BVM) launches 'Solar is Better' Campaign

Black Voice Media (BVM) launches 'Solar is Better' Campaign: The way to a sustainable future