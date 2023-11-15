ADVERTISEMENT
No more December deadline on validity of old naira notes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CBN has extended the validity of the old ₦200, ₦500, and ₦1,000 notes indefinitely.

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.
Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isa AbdulMumin, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the CBN had introduced redesigned ₦200, ₦500 and ₦1,000 denominations in October 2022.

The apex bank also set certain deadlines for legal tender status of the old design of the denominations to cease to exist.

However, in March, the Supreme Court extended the validity of the old ₦200, ₦500, and ₦1,000 till December 31.

President Bola Tinubu, during his inauguration on May 29, promised to revisit the naira redesign policy.

According to Abdulmumin, without prejudice, the CBN wishes to inform the general public of its desire to extend the legal status deadline of the old design of ₦200, ₦500 and ₦1,000 denominations ad infinitum.

“This is in line with international best practices and to forestall a repeat of earlier experiences.

“Thus, all banknotes issued by the CBN, in accordance with Section 20 (5) of the CBN Act, will continue to remain legal tender, even beyond the Dec. 31 deadline,” he said.

The director assured that the CBN was working with relevant authorities to vacate certain subsisting judicial pronouncements on the subject.

He said that all CBN branches across the country would continue to issue and accept all old and redesigned denominations of Nigerian banknotes to and from Deposit Money Banks.

He enjoined the general public to accept all banknotes (old or redesigned) for day-to-day transactions.

He also urged Nigerians to handle the banknotes with utmost care to protect and safeguard their life cycle.

“Also, the general public is encouraged to embrace alternative modes of payment, e-channels, for their day-to-day transactions,” he said.

