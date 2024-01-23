ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

5 bad financial habits you need to stop to get out of debt

Bayo Wahab

If you always find yourself in debt before month end, these five financial habits could be reasons you're a chronic debtor.

Spending without planning your expenses is also capable of throwing you into debt [Go Banking Rates]
Spending without planning your expenses is also capable of throwing you into debt [Go Banking Rates]

Recommended articles

If you're a chronic debtor and you've never asked yourself these honest questions, you just have to start paying attention to your financial habits.

The truth is most people want to save money and live a good enviable lifestyle but their financial habits throw them into debt every month.

How then do you break this? It is simple, you just need to stop certain habits that make you a perpetual debtor.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, here are five bad financial habits you need to break to get out of debt.

Impulse buying has been identified as one of the habits that lead people to a series of dangerous spending behaviours such as unplanned and poor purchasing decision.

If what you buy is dictated by impulse, you need to stop this to improve your spending and saving habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without considering your meagre income, if your happiness is tied to your monthly shopping list, you'll most likely have nothing to save. Shopping can be very sweet and addictive. If you don't have control over your spending, you'll keep deriving happiness in borrowing and get yourself sinking into deepening debt.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to make money online

Some people spend their money recklessly thinking some sort of financial miracles like lottery or money gift from a relative would hit their bank account. Others deliberately borrow thinking their stake in a lottery would someday earn them a jackpot.

Instead of expecting miracles to happen, just cut your spending, make a budget and save.

ADVERTISEMENT

The habit of buying more than you can afford is the chief reason you owe all your neighbours some amounts of money.

Of course, everyone desires a good lifestyle, but then, you don't have to trade your financial dignity for shame that sometimes comes with debt. Take it easy, cut down the excesses and enjoy your life as much as your earnings can afford.

Spending without planning your expenses is also capable of throwing you into debt. As a matter of fact, having a budget plan and sticking to it like a religion can prevent you from borrowing from friend and colleagues because it will guide your spending and personal savings.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 bad financial habits you need to stop to get out of debt

5 bad financial habits you need to stop to get out of debt

3 simple methods to link your NIN to your Airtel number

3 simple methods to link your NIN to your Airtel number

Debt Management Office reopens ₦360 billion FGN bonds for subscription

Debt Management Office reopens ₦360 billion FGN bonds for subscription

MarTech Africa 1.0: Revolutionising marketing in the digital age

MarTech Africa 1.0: Revolutionising marketing in the digital age

Experts demand increase in crude production to strengthen naira

Experts demand increase in crude production to strengthen naira

Check NIN Number: Step-by-step process for NIN verification

Check NIN Number: Step-by-step process for NIN verification

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

Unilever exits home care business, stops production of Omo, Sunlight

Unilever exits home care business, stops production of Omo, Sunlight

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Africa Investment Report 2023 revealed that Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa collectively account for a dominant 68% share of the continent's total investment influx in 2023.

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap milestone

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap

40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment [Getty Images]

IMF warns 40% of global jobs may be threatened by AI deployment

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi

The Budget-Friendly Giants: Infinix HOT 40 Series Vs Samsung and Redmi