Analyst predicts 60% Polygon price surge as Binance Coin drops: Meme Moguls shakes up meme coin

The year is almost over, but the cryptocurrency market doesn't appear to be slowing down on the bullish momentum. An analyst has projected a 60% price increase for Polygon based on its current performance, as Binance Coin attempts to bounce back from its setbacks. Meme Moguls has also gained more popularity because of its exciting new trading platform.

Polygon (MATIC) Eyeing 60% Price Surge

The price of Polygon (MATIC) has been on a decline since reaching its recent peak of $0.98 on November 14. Polygon MATIC technical analysis shows that the Polygon price has been following a descending resistance trend line since its all-time high back in December 2021.

On November 12, the Polygon cryptocurrency momentarily exceeded $0.86. However, MATIC failed to maintain that bullish momentum and ultimately declined once more. Consequently, it dropped to the $0.74 trading range. Now, analysts have highlighted the importance of Polygon's response to the $0.74 support level.

This will have a significant impact on its future course. Cryptocurrency trader CWTrades believes that there's a chance for a quick recovery from this point. If Polygon crypto managed to surpass $0.85, there is potential for a 60% increase. This would take the coin to the next resistance level at $1.25.

Will Binance Coin (BNB) See a Recovery?

Binance Coin (BNB) has continued to feel the effects of the latest Binance crisis. The price of Binance Coin has remained stuck at the lower end of the $223.78–$235.44 range. A few weeks ago, Binance Coin had crossed the $230 mark, thanks to the Uptober market rally.

Unfortunately, bulls failed to maintain the momentum and the negative sentiment in the market pushed the Binance Coin value down. The Binance Coin price has increased to $228, but analysts have stated that bulls must take the initiative to break above the $230 resistance.

If this resistance remains intact, the token might suffer a drop to $200. However, surpassing the $230 resistance would have confirmed a potential recovery for the BNB coin.

Meme Moguls’ New Platform Has Gained Massive Attention

While there are several trading platforms in the crypto space, few have raised as much interest as the recently launched Moguls Exchange trading platform. Meme Moguls has launched the platform to offer an extensive range of meme-inspired assets.

Inspired by the growth of meme coins, the exchange will exclusively offer meme-based assets. Many of these meme-inspired assets are unavailable on other trading platforms. Additionally, it ensures users stay updated with the latest meme trends, gain valuable insights, and enhance their prospects for success.

The project has also retained the community-driven approach of meme coins. Users who engage with the platform have the opportunity to earn special rewards and valuable NFTs. These NFTs can be traded on the Opensea marketplace, enabling users to monetise their contributions to the community.

The Meme Moguls platform has already realised over $280,000 in funds through its presale efforts. This achievement has sparked optimism among experts. As a result, analysts have forecasted that MGLS could increase from $0.0021 to as high as $0.05 before the year ends. This makes now the perfect time to join the project.

