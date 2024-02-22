ADVERTISEMENT
Petrol price surges from ₦257.12 to ₦668.30 in January 2024 - NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The North-West zone recorded the highest average retail price at ₦701.60, while the North-Central recorded the lowest price at ₦632.86 per litre.

The bureau stated this in its Petrol Price Watch for January 2024, released in Abuja on Thursday. It said that the January 2024 price of ₦668.30 represented a 159.92% increase over the price of ₦257.12 recorded in January 2023.

“Comparing the average price value with the previous month of December 2023, the average retail price increased by 0.53% from ₦671.86.

“On state profile analysis, Kebbi paid the highest average retail price of ₦796.67 per litre, followed by Zamfara and Taraba at ₦771.43 and ₦704.11 respectively.

“Conversely, Kwara, Niger and Kogi paid the lowest average retail price at ₦614.90, ₦624.04 and ₦626.79 respectively,” the bureau stated.

According to the organisation, analysis by zones shows that the North-West zone recorded the highest average retail price in January 2024 at ₦701.60, while the North-Central recorded the lowest price at ₦632.86 per litre.

