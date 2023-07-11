ADVERTISEMENT
Pension Central rebrands as Pencentral, promises enhanced pension remittance experience

The rebranding aims to offer users an even more exceptional pension remittance experience with a seamless and user-friendly approach.

Driven by user feedback, industry analysis, and evolving needs, PenCentral has made the decision to adopt a new name that reflects its commitment to providing seamless functionality and ease of use. The transition to PenCentral signifies a milestone moment for the company, while ensuring that user accounts and data remain unaffected by the change.

The company’s Chief Technology Officer, Femi Olawale has said that existing users can rest assured that their login credentials, settings, and data will remain intact throughout the transition. PenCentral guarantees that the level of service and support it has become known for will continue uninterrupted.

Over the next few weeks, PenCentral will be revealing more exciting developments, including its revamped website, which will showcase enhanced features that will further improve the user experience. Throughout the transition process, PenCentral has expressed their commitment to keeping users informed every step of the way, providing any necessary instructions or guidance.

Users are advised to route all enquiries, verifications and queries via email at hello@pencentral.ng or contact the team directly at 09169852082.

PenCentral expresses its gratitude for the ongoing support and trust from its users. The company is excited to embark on this new journey, promising an enhanced pension remittance experience for all.

