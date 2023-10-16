Obi of Onitsha lauds Glo support for Ofala Festival

Speaking at the festival's 2023 edition at his Ime Obi in Onitsha, Anambra State, over the weekend, the respected traditional ruler noted that the telecommunications giant has continuously sponsored the festival for the past twelve years and helped project it as a tourist attraction.

He said: "Globacom as our principal partner has remained steadfast with us even with the present economic challenges. We thank them exceedingly and trust that our mutually beneficial partnership will continue to grow."

In order to continue the partnership for an additional three years, from 2022 to 2025, Globacom, which started sponsoring Ofala in 2011, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the palace last. Globacom's Retail Sales Chief, South East and South South, Augustine-ndu Offor, emphasised the company's commitment to empowering Nigerians and explained that, by sponsoring Ofala and other key festivals across the country, Glo is empowering communities to preserve and promote their cultural heritage.

He explained that the sustained support of cultural festivals such as Ofala has added economic value to the surrounding region by leading to the development of tourism. Offor added that it is in line with the vision of empowerment that MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB), a subsidiary of Globacom, was launched this year.

MMPSB, through its G kala wallet enables the unbanked and underbanked to use their mobile phones to send, save, collect and deposit their money, thereby empowering the financially excluded in the society. The 8% interest rate per annum on the G Kala savings account is a good demonstration of the added value the company provides its customers.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe, the people of Onitsha, and the sponsors were equally commended by the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who graced the ceremony. He also said that the festival would support the state's effort to develop faster.

