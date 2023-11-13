ADVERTISEMENT
NNPCL restores 275,000 barrels of oil, settles operators/unions lingering rift

News Agency Of Nigeria

Following the peace deal brokered by NNPCL., the oil operators/ unions agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action leading to restoration of 275,000bopd production.

The NNPC Ltd. on Sunday brokered a peace deal between TotalEnergies management, NNPC/Total JV operator, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

In a communiqué issued at the end of a marathon negotiation session chaired by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd., all parties committed to resolving all the issues within an agreed framework.

According to the communiqué, following the peace deal brokered by the NNPC Ltd., the oil operators and unions agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action leading to immediate restoration of 275,000bopd production.

The communique was signed by TotalEnergies Managing Director/CEO, Matthieu Bouyer, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo and NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporeha.

It was witnessed by NNPC Ltd., EVP Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and Bala Wunti, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS). Also in attendance was Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director, Total Energies.

