NNPC and CashToken rewards Africa bring you ultimate 'Oleum Scratch and Win Promo'!

Get ready to rev your engines because NNPC Limited has teamed up with CashToken Rewards Africa to launch one of the most exciting reward programs of the year — the Oleum Scratch and Win Promo!

If you’re a reseller, distributor, or just a loyal customer of NNPC Oleum Engine Oil, then this is your golden ticket to not only enjoy great oil but win some fantastic prizes, too.

Here’s how it works: when you buy a 1-litre or 4-litre bottle of Oleum engine oil, all you have to do is scratch the reward voucher on the bottle and dial *6700*000*PIN# on your phone. That’s it! Instant cash reward in your cashtoken wallet for every entry, plus a chance to win a spot in the weekly national consumer draw. And what could you win? Well, we’re talking about prizes that range from ₦5k to ₦100M and some seriously cool stuff like a GAC Sedan car, Tricycles, Generators, and even a 12-month health insurance plan!

But that’s not all. You also have a chance to win instant cash with every entry, and guess what? You can use this cash to buy airtime, data bundles, pay your electricity bills, LCC bills, and even your Cable TV bills directly on *6700#!

NNPC Distributors and Resellers are not left out! Register and hit your sales targets to earn CashTokens that can be used for the same amazing rewards, including cash and prizes. Plus, you get a chance to win in the weekly draws, too!

Stella Oshorinde, Chief Commercial Officer of CashToken Rewards Africa, says it best: “This is a program designed to reward the everyday car and generator servicing we all do. But what’s really exciting is that you’re not just getting instant cash – you might just walk away with a brand-new GAC Sedan, a 3.0 KVH Generator or life-changing cash up to a ₦100M!”

Mrs. Henrietta Ogon, Partnership Driver at NNPC Limited, shared her enthusiasm, saying: “We’re excited to bring this innovative reward program to life. It’s more than just about winning big — it’s about making everyday purchases and services rewarding in a way that empowers our customers. Whether you’re a reseller or a consumer, the Oleum Awoof Program opens doors to real, meaningful rewards.”

The Promo runs from November 19, 2024 to February 5, 2025, so there’s plenty of time to join the fun and rack up your chances of winning big.

And don’t worry about getting stuck – if you’ve got questions or need help, you can always contact CashToken Rewards Africa at 09077555557 or customercare@cashtoken.ng. You can also stay in the loop with the latest updates and winner announcements by following CashToken Rewards Africa on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Catch the excitement and witness the weekly draws live every Friday at 9 pm WAT on YouTube and AIT. Trust us, you won’t want to miss it!

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your Oleum oil, scratch that voucher, and get dialing. The Oleum Awoof Program is your chance to win big and make your everyday purchases more rewarding. Happy scratching!

---