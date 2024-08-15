Nigeria's inflation rate falls to 33.40% in July

This is contained in the NBS Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report for July, which was released on Thursday in Abuja. The figure is 0.8% points lower than the 34.19% recorded in June.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate in July 2024 was 9.32% higher than the rate recorded in July 2023 at 24.08%. On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in July 2024 was 2.28%, which was 0.03% lower than the rate recorded in June 2024 at 2.31%.

“This means that in July 2024, the rate of increase in the average price level is lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in June 2024,” the report read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The increase in the headline index for July 2024 on a year-on-year basis and month-on-month basis was attributed to the rise in prices of some goods and services at the divisional level. These increases were observed in food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel, clothing and footwear, and transport.

Others were furnishings, household equipment and maintenance, education, health, miscellaneous goods and services, restaurants and hotels, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and kola, recreation and culture, and communication.

The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months ending July 2024 over the average of the CPI for the previous corresponding 12-month period was 30.76%.

“This indicates an 8.84% increase compared to 21.92% recorded in July 2023.”

The food inflation rate in July 2024 increased to 39.53% on a year-on-year basis, which was 12.55% higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2023 at 26.98%.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis is caused by increases in prices of semovita, yam flour, wheat flour, yam, Irish potatoes, water yam, etc.

“Others are groundnut oil, palm oil, milo, bournvita, Ovaltine, etc.”

On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in July was 2.47%, which was a 0.08% decrease compared to the rate recorded in June 2024 at 2.55%.

“The fall in food inflation on a month-on-month basis was caused by a decrease in the average prices of tin milk, baby powdered milk, mudfish, fresh fish, snail, etc.

“Others are date palm fruit, watermelon, garri, akpu, exercise books, textbooks, turkey meat, minced pork, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All items less farm produce and energy or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce and energy stood at 27.47% in July on a year-on-year basis.

“This increased by 6.99% compared to 20.47% recorded in July 2023.

“The exclusion of PMS is due to the deregulation of the commodity by removal of subsidy,” the report noted.

The highest increases were recorded in prices of rents, bus journey intercity, journeys by motorcycle, etc.

“Others are accommodation service, laboratory service, x-ray photog­raphy, consultation fee of a medical doctor, among others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBS said on a month-on-month basis, the core inflation rate was 2.16% in July 2024.

“This indicates a 0.10% increase compared to what was recorded in June 2024 at 2.06%.

“The average 12-month annual inflation rate was 24.65% for the 12 months ending July 2024, this was 5.81% points higher than the 18.84% recorded in July 2023.”

The report said on a year-on-year basis in July 2024, the urban inflation rate was 35.77%, which was 9.94% higher compared to the 25.83% recorded in July 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the urban inflation rate was 2.46%, which decreased by 0.003% compared to June 2024 at 2.46%.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

On a year-on-year basis in July 2024, the rural inflation rate was 31.26%, which was 8.77% higher compared to the 22.49% recorded in July 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the rural inflation rate was 2.10%, which decreased by 0.07% compared to June 2024 at 2.17%.’’

On states’ profile analysis, the report showed that in July, all items’ inflation rate on a year-on-year basis was highest in Bauchi at 46.04%, followed by Jigawa at 40.77%, and Kebbi at 37.47%. However, the slowest rise in headline inflation on a year-on-year basis was recorded in Benue at 27.28%, followed by Delta at 28.06%, and Borno at 28.33%.

In July 2024, all items inflation rate on a month-on-month basis was highest in Abuja at 3.91%, followed by Borno at 3.84%, and Enugu at 3.76%.

“Taraba at 0.71%, followed by Kwara at 0.62% and Ondo at 0.91% recorded the slowest rise in month-on-month inflation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said on a year-on-year basis, food inflation was highest in Sokoto at 46.26%, followed by Jigawa at 46.05%, and Enugu at 44.06%.

“Adamawa at 33.48%, followed by Bauchi at 35.10% and Benue at 36.41% recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis.’’

The report, however, said on a month-on-month basis, food inflation was highest in Borno at 5.07%, followed by Sokoto at 4.99%, and Enugu at 4.17%.