ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigerian banks fail to meet requirements for CBN's CAR stress test

Solomon Ekanem

The CAR is CBN’s regulatory requirement set up to monitor the minimum level of capital maintained by each bank to ensure its ability to absorb potential losses.

The CBN has instructed the affected banks to raise their capital base to bridge the gap [Pulse]
The CBN has instructed the affected banks to raise their capital base to bridge the gap [Pulse]

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the apex bank in its second economic quarter report on the financial soundness indicator.

The CAR is CBN’s regulatory requirement set up to monitor the minimum level of capital maintained by each bank to ensure its ability to absorb potential losses.

The report revealed a drop in the banking system’s CAR which dropped by 3.0 percentage points to 11.2% notably below the 15.0% mark set for banks with international authorisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said, “The banking industry remained resilient in the review quarter as key financial soundness indicators were within the regulatory thresholds. The banking system capital adequacy ratio fell by 3.0% points to 11.2%, relative to the 14.2 % recorded in the preceding quarter.

“The ratio was above the 10.0% benchmark for banks with national/regional authorisation, but below the 15.0% threshold for banks with international authorisation.”

According to a report by The Nation, the affected Deposit Money Banks (DMB) named in the report include; Access Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank Limited, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.

The CBN through its 2021 guidelines had mandated DMBs to maintain a prudential CAR of 10% for national and regional banks while banks with international authorisation were instructed to have a regulatory CAR of 15%.

The implication of the low CAR threshold is that the affected banks’ capital may be insufficient to cushion potential losses during harsh economic conditions, a development which may negatively affect the banks’ financial stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBN has instructed the affected banks to raise their capital base to bridge the gap, which was brought about by the depreciation of the naira against the dollar and other foreign currencies.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian banks fail to meet requirements for CBN's CAR stress test

Nigerian banks fail to meet requirements for CBN's CAR stress test

Hero Motocorp partners with Tolaram group to bolster presence in Nigeria

Hero Motocorp partners with Tolaram group to bolster presence in Nigeria

World Bank to provide electricity for 100 million Africans by 2030

World Bank to provide electricity for 100 million Africans by 2030

₦50 million up for grabs as MTN Best of the Streets unveils top 20

₦50 million up for grabs as MTN Best of the Streets unveils top 20

Bloc revolutionizes business banking for the tech-savvy African era

Bloc revolutionizes business banking for the tech-savvy African era

Mobile money agents seek extension of CBN deadline for NIN, BVN registration

Mobile money agents seek extension of CBN deadline for NIN, BVN registration

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launches in Kenya [Prices]

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launches in Kenya [Prices]

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Analyst predicts 60% Polygon price surge as Binance Coin drops: Meme Moguls shakes up meme coin

Analyst predicts 60% Polygon price surge as Binance Coin drops: Meme Moguls shakes up meme coin

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Left to right: Andrew Ross Sorkin and Elon Musk speak onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2023.Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times

Elon Musk just used very foul language to tell X advertisers to go away

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto casinos [Business Post Nigeria]

Best Bitcoin Casinos In 2023: Reviewing the top 5 Crypto Casinos

₦50 million up for grabs as MTN Best of the Streets unveils top 20

₦50 million up for grabs as MTN Best of the Streets unveils top 20

Edmund Olotu, CEO and Founder of BLOC

Bloc revolutionizes business banking for the tech-savvy African era