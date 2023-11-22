Nigeria targets an ambitious $100 billion GDP as it unveils creative sector roadmap

The minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, made this known while unveiling the Ministry’s roadmap at its maiden Creative Economy Roundtable held at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

According to her, since assuming the role of Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy a few months ago, the ministry has been working relentlessly on a multitude of initiatives across various workstreams to position Nigeria as the world's culture, creativity & entertainment capital.

Over the years, Nigeria has evolved into a thriving centre for creativity and entertainment, and this success has become increasingly evident. From securing top positions on global movie rankings to artists selling out stadiums and dominating streaming charts, the achievements are remarkable.

Musawa articulated a vision for the creative sector, summarizing the ministry's strategic blueprint published last month, which is built upon five key pillars:

Policy, Legislative, Regulatory and Intellectual Property Reforms: To create a conducive environment, which will send the right signal to talents, investors and the world that Nigeria is open for business.

Cultural Plan: To deep dive into every creative sub-sector to understand the power of culture to unite and inspire.

Economic Plan: To create millions of jobs, and contribute 10% to the Nation’s GDP expanding sectorial GDP to a remarkable $100 billion by the year 2030.

Private Sector Engagement: To foster greater participation and collaboration to nurture and amplify creative endeavours and businesses.

Destination 2030, Nigeria Everywhere: To promote Nigeria’s culture and showcase its creators to the world, establishing Nigeria as the leading global hub for arts, culture, and creativity by 2030.

What the minister said:

“We believe that Nigeria's cultural influence should transcend borders, and we are committed to making it a reality,” she stated.