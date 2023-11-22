ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria targets an ambitious $100 billion GDP as it unveils creative sector roadmap

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Vice President, Kashim Shettima, flanked on the right by the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa, exchanging pleasantries with Nollywood veteran, Zack Orji. [Presidency]
Vice President, Kashim Shettima, flanked on the right by the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa, exchanging pleasantries with Nollywood veteran, Zack Orji. [Presidency]
  • Nigeria has set an ambitious goal to boost the Art, Culture, and Creative Economy's contribution to the GDP to 10% and increase the sector's economic output to $100 billion by 2030.
  • The minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, made this known while unveiling the Ministry’s roadmap.
  • The goal is to establish Nigeria as the leading global hub for arts, culture, and creativity by 2030.

The Nigerian Federal Government has set forth an ambitious goal to boost the Art, Culture, and Creative Economy's contribution to the GDP to 10% and increase the sector's economic output to $100 billion by 2030.

Recommended articles

The minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, made this known while unveiling the Ministry’s roadmap at its maiden Creative Economy Roundtable held at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

According to her, since assuming the role of Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy a few months ago, the ministry has been working relentlessly on a multitude of initiatives across various workstreams to position Nigeria as the world's culture, creativity & entertainment capital.

Over the years, Nigeria has evolved into a thriving centre for creativity and entertainment, and this success has become increasingly evident. From securing top positions on global movie rankings to artists selling out stadiums and dominating streaming charts, the achievements are remarkable.

ADVERTISEMENT
FG promises hope for creative economy as Minister unveils plans [Presidency]
FG promises hope for creative economy as Minister unveils plans [Presidency] BI Africa

Musawa articulated a vision for the creative sector, summarizing the ministry's strategic blueprint published last month, which is built upon five key pillars:

Policy, Legislative, Regulatory and Intellectual Property Reforms: To create a conducive environment, which will send the right signal to talents, investors and the world that Nigeria is open for business.

Cultural Plan: To deep dive into every creative sub-sector to understand the power of culture to unite and inspire.

Economic Plan: To create millions of jobs, and contribute 10% to the Nation’s GDP expanding sectorial GDP to a remarkable $100 billion by the year 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Private Sector Engagement: To foster greater participation and collaboration to nurture and amplify creative endeavours and businesses.

Destination 2030, Nigeria Everywhere: To promote Nigeria’s culture and showcase its creators to the world, establishing Nigeria as the leading global hub for arts, culture, and creativity by 2030.

We believe that Nigeria's cultural influence should transcend borders, and we are committed to making it a reality,” she stated.

As we embark on this transformative journey together, let us remember that each one of you, with your creativity and passion, is an indispensable part of this narrative. Our collective efforts will not only make Nigeria the world's creative capital but also enrich the lives of our people and inspire generations to come,” she added.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG launches startup portal - here's how to apply for startup support

FG launches startup portal - here's how to apply for startup support

Nigeria tops list as airlines’ trapped funds in Africa hit $1.68 billion

Nigeria tops list as airlines’ trapped funds in Africa hit $1.68 billion

Mayor of Houston proclaims October 25 as FITCC Day

Mayor of Houston proclaims October 25 as FITCC Day

LUCA Visage sets to celebrate 10 years of SCAVOLINI in Nigeria

LUCA Visage sets to celebrate 10 years of SCAVOLINI in Nigeria

Nigeria targets an ambitious $100 billion GDP as it unveils creative sector roadmap

Nigeria targets an ambitious $100 billion GDP as it unveils creative sector roadmap

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

Bangbet's Mega share prize is a new era for fun and earning

Bangbet's Mega share prize is a new era for fun and earning

10 African countries with the lowest number of women in government

10 African countries with the lowest number of women in government

Petrol price increased to ₦630.63 in October - NBS

Petrol price increased to ₦630.63 in October - NBS

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Nigeria in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink to create jobs in Nigeria

Access Holdings Plc emerged the top earner during the period in review [BI]

Nigerian banks record ₦265bn in revenue from e-business

Dr. Stephen Akintayo, the founder of Gtext Holdings. [Guardian]

Gtext Holdings gets 7 CEOs as founder steps down as Group CEO

Nigerian Customs officers [Info Guide]

Customs says Nigeria lost ₦1.3 trillion due to Buhari's tax waiver policies