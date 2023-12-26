ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria loses about ₦289.6bn crude oil revenue as oil output crashes

Solomon Ekanem

The oil production output dropped by 4,358,804 million barrels when compared with production figures in October.

Nigeria loses about ₦289.6bn crude oil revenue [Getty Images]
Nigeria loses about ₦289.6bn crude oil revenue [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

According to oil production figures published by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC) 41,867,775 million barrels of crude (excluding condensates) was produced in October 2023.

The oil production output crashed to 37,508,971 barrels in November indicating a 10% decrease as the output dropped by 4,358,804 million barrels when compared with production figures in October.

According to an international statistical firm, Country Economy, as of November 2023, the average price of Brent, the global benchmark for crude, stood at $82.94/barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

A loss of 4,358,804 barrels of crude in November, translated to a financial loss of about $361.52 million by Nigeria in the month under review.

When the figure is converted to Naira using the exchange rates figures from exchangerates.org (₦801/$ as of November 2023), Nigeria’s oil revenue in November crashed by about ₦289.6 billion.

According to a Reuters report, Nigeria's low oil output (recorded as OPEC’s biggest drop) led to a global drop in production as OPEC reported low oil output in November, the first monthly drop since July.

The report showed lower shipments by Nigeria and Iraq, as well as ongoing market-supporting cuts by Saudi Arabia and other members of the wider OPEC+ alliance, was responsible for the low oil yield recorded in the month in review.

OPEC countries pumped 27.81 million BPD in November indicating a 90,000 BPD drop from October’s yield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the low oil output, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has, however, said the country remained committed to OPEC and was looking forward to hitting the 1.7million BPD oil production benchmark in the 2024 budget.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria loses about ₦289.6bn crude oil revenue as oil output crashes

Nigeria loses about ₦289.6bn crude oil revenue as oil output crashes

Nigeria to buy banks acquired by deposed Central Bank governor

Nigeria to buy banks acquired by deposed Central Bank governor

Gas marketers lament non-implementation of tax waivers on LPG products

Gas marketers lament non-implementation of tax waivers on LPG products

10 best international airports in Africa in 2023

10 best international airports in Africa in 2023

10 industries in Nigeria that pay the lowest tax

10 industries in Nigeria that pay the lowest tax

Nigerians complain about inability to afford chicken for Christmas

Nigerians complain about inability to afford chicken for Christmas

New NBS report shows unemployment rate worsened between April and June

New NBS report shows unemployment rate worsened between April and June

3 states lead as average pump price of PMS jumps by 220% in 1 year

3 states lead as average pump price of PMS jumps by 220% in 1 year

How Nigerian parents can leverage mutual funds for school fees

How Nigerian parents can leverage mutual funds for school fees

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Central bank governor Godwin Emefiele

Nigeria to buy banks acquired by deposed Central Bank governor

Abubakar joins the Transcorp Hotels Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Transcorp Hotels strengthens corporate governance, appoints Ukiri as Non-Executive Director

Octa’s CSR efforts in 2023: making a positive impact locally

Octa’s CSR efforts in 2023: making a positive impact locally

The Social Cost: America's love-hate relationship with online gaming

The Social Cost: America's love-hate relationship with online gaming