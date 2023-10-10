Nigeria Gives in Texas host wine tasting event to end child poverty, Nigeria

Nigeria Gives, a non-profit organization committed to ending child poverty in Nigeria, hosted a curated wine-tasting fundraising event in collaboration with Prothro Family Wines in Austin, TX.

The event took place on October 1, bringing out the best of Austin’s society to support transforming the lives of children in Nigeria and toast to investing in Nigeria’s future one child at a time.

The event launched Nigeria Gives in the United States following a successful outreach trip to Nigeria in June 2023. With beautiful views and premium, handcrafted wines from well-regarded vineyards in Napa Valley and Sonoma Coast, guests heard about what sets Nigeria Gives apart from other organizations.

“The time is now to transform the lives of children in Nigeria through honest giving and transparency. Our mission is to help end child poverty in Nigeria by partnering with non-profit organizations and doctors globally to achieve our goals,” said Olamide Okpara, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Gives.

“We are constantly exploring new ways to impact the lives of children in Nigeria, and we are proud to work with partners who share our vision for a better future.”

Guests donated generously by purchasing several dozens of bottles of wine, where a portion of the proceeds will go toward furthering the organization's mission and aid in donating clothes, books, and food to support its cause. Among the attendees were Medical Director, Dr. Okem Okpara and Prothro Wine owners Bruce & Rhonda Prothro. Their presence further underlined the commitment to Nigeria Gives and their cause.

Nigeria Gives recent trips to Nigeria provided necessary community support in collaboration with GB Foundation, providing free medical screenings, medical consultations, and health advice to the indigenes of Agungi. Over 100 people received care from skilled physicians ranging from ages one to 97 in Lekki, Lagos. Nigeria Gives has distributed over 1,000 medical supplies to communities in need.

About Nigeria Gives

Nigeria Gives is a non-profit organization committed to ending child poverty in Nigeria. With a mission to become Africa's leading non-profit transforming the lives of children in Nigeria, Nigeria Gives offers honesty and transparency in support of those most in need by collaborating with non-profit organizations and medical doctors. Follow on Instagram and Facebook @nigeriagives

Contact:

Olamide Okpara

Founder & Chief Executive

Office Nigeriagives@gmail.com

