NCC extends barring of Glo subscribers from calling MTN lines by 21 days

Bayo Wahab

The NCC says both telecommunication companies have reached an agreement.

The Headquarters of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). [Guardian}
Earlier in January, the commission announced that Globacom subscribers may be unable to call MTN lines due to non-settlement of interconnect charges.

The commission said it granted partial approval for the disconnection of Globacom from MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.

But in a statement signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Reuben Mouka, on Thursday, January 18, 2024, the NCC announced the extension of the move, saying both telecommunication companies have reached an agreement.

The commission said, “The commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached an agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them. For this reason, and in the exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for 21 days from today, January 17, 2024.

“Whilst the commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21 days, the commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees.”

The regulator body urged mobile network operators and other licensees in the telecom industry to adhere to the terms and conditions of their licences and their interconnection agreements.

