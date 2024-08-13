Nationwide protests increase food and cooking gas prices in Kaduna State

Prices of goods such as provisions, grains and other staple food items are rising steadily in markets and shops across the board.

Checks by a News Agency of Nigeria’s (NAN) Correspondent on Monday in Kaduna showed that the prices of food items like rice, beans, yams, garri and noodles had increased for the fourth time in 2024 alone.

For instance, a kilogramme of cooking gas selling for between ₦1,100 and ₦1,120 in July now goes for ₦1,400 at some gas stations within the Kaduna metropolis.

At the Sheikh Abubakar Gumi market, Kaduna’s central market, a 50kg bag of foreign rice, which was sold for about ₦79,000 before the protests, was now being sold for between ₦86,000 and ₦90,000.

Also, yams, which only a few weeks ago were sold for ₦5,000 per tuber, now go for ₦7,000 per tuber and ₦28,000 for a set of five. A local measure of eight cups of beans, previously sold for between ₦2,000 and ₦2,500, now sells for ₦3,500 while a measure of garri, previously ₦1,300, was now being sold for between ₦1,400 and ₦1,500.

A carton of Indomie noodles previously sold at ₦7,500 has gone up to ₦7,700 while a basket of Irish potatoes, sold previously at between ₦5,000 and ₦5,500, now sells for ₦6,000 per basket. Some traders said they had to increase the prices of food products due to the increase in the cost price at the depots and places where they purchased the items.

However, others highlighted the difficulty in transporting the products to the markets and the scarcity of some of the food items. A trader, Esther James, who sells food items, said: "For instance, I don’t sell eggs in bits anymore. I sell an entire crate at ₦4,400. If I sell singles, I may sell short.

"The Indomie (noodles) used to be ₦7,500. I now buy it at that amount but I have to make gains somehow, that’s why there is an extra ₦200.

"The super pack is ₦17,000 now. And I don’t give a discount; it used to be about ₦15,000. So, this is why the price is high.”

A visit to the Kasuwan Bacci market equally revealed significant price hikes; with a measure of white beans selling for ₦2,600, up from the previous ₦2,500. Other varieties of beans were however being sold for ₦2,800 and ₦3,000 per measure.

Sani Jabo, an onion seller, was selling three onion bulbs for ₦500, a price that has left customers deeply concerned. Meanwhile, a paint bowl of Irish potatoes was being sold for ₦4,000, while a tuber of a new yam goes for ₦4,000. The cost of pepper had also risen, with a small basket of red pepper selling for ₦1,300.

Some of the residents lamented the hike in the prices of food items and other essential commodities. According to them, the prices of the items had skyrocketed by about 50%, leaving them in a state of economic quagmire in the face of economic hardship and the low value of the Naira.

A resident, Amina Idris, said, “After the hunger protests, the costs of food items have increased in the markets.

"This is because, what we used to buy with ₦5000 or ₦10,000 is now what we spend over ₦15,000 to buy today.”

An artisan, Namoh Stephen, said, “Most of us depend on our daily incomes and we find it difficult to buy foodstuffs that can last for even two days.