New Minister of Finance Edun vows to drive Nigeria's economy to next level

He said this at the welcome ceremony organised by members of staff of the ministry in Abuja on Monday.

Edun said President Bola Tinubu has set goals on macro, fiscal and monetary policies, and measures for the country to advance.

He said that if the country patiently followed the steps outlined by the president, it would be stabilised in no time.

"I have seen the digitalisation, let's all work together to achieve all the goals," he said

He commended the ministry staff for the warm reception given to him and also commended the former minister, Zainab Ahmed.

The Permanent Secretary on Special Duties, Udo Ekanem, said the ministry was ready to work with him and promised to put in their best.