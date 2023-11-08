ADVERTISEMENT
Loan Top-Up and 6 other reasons why FastCash is the MVP

Life's emergencies won't wait; with FastCash, you don't have to either. Sometimes, we all need a helping hand, someone to offer us a lifeline when we're feeling overwhelmed; it can be therapeutic.

There's nothing quite as powerful as having someone who understands where we're coming from and can offer practical support when we need it most. Knowing that someone cares can make all the difference, whether it's a refreshing glass of water on a hot, sunny day or a listening ear when we're feeling down. When needing financial assistance, nothing is more important than getting it quickly, easily and immediately.

Here are Six (6) reasons why FastCash is the MVP

It can be overwhelming to realise halfway through a project that you've underestimated the costs and need more funds. That's why FastCash offers a loan top-up feature, allowing you to add funds to your existing loan seamlessly. It is adaptable to your needs, especially during uncertain financial times, helping you navigate challenges easily and with peace of mind.

Let's say your refrigerator breaks down suddenly, and you've stocked up on perishables for the month that could go bad. You need funds to sort that out, not in a week, but right now! FastCash offers quick loan disbursements within minutes of approval. That rapid response time means resolving your issues promptly and returning to what matters most.

FastCash offers the convenience of mobile and USSD access. Everything from applying for a loan to making repayments can be done with just a few taps on your phone from the comfort of your home, saving you the hassle of navigating busy streets and standing in long queues.

MD FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun
Traditionally, securing a loan often required collateral—an obstacle for many individuals. FastCash removes this barrier, offering unsecured loans that make it easier for a broader range of people to obtain financial help when needed. Your assets remain your own while you still get the funding you need. Now that's a safety net!

Our financial needs vary, and FastCash recognizes that. Depending on your eligibility and repayment history, you can access a range of loan amounts. This customization ensures you're only borrowing what you need, making it easier to manage your finances.

When you're dealing with financial transactions, reliability and trust are paramount. FastCash comes with the backing of FCMB, a leading financial institution in Nigeria. This established reputation provides an extra layer of security, so you know you're in safe hands.

FastCash by FCMB is a hassle-free and paperless credit facility that offers a quick and easy way for FCMB customers to access zero-collateral loans of up to ₦200,000 for urgent needs and emergencies. With its flexibility, the convenience it offers to loan top-ups, and the trustworthiness of a well-established financial institution, FastCash is a powerful tool to navigate any economic storm.

This service is exclusively available to FCMB customers who can apply for it using the FCMB mobile app or USSD code *329*11#.

