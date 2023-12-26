List of Nigerian states that experienced a debt reduction

According to a report by The Cable Newspaper, a Nigerian news publication, 22 out of 36 Nigerian states, including its capital, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), experienced a significant drop in its domestic debt stock of up to N176.3 billion ($195 million).

The Cable’s report showed that data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) additionally revealed that the country’s 36 states saw an aggregate reduction in domestic debt stock of up to N74.64 billion in the same period under review.

For context, the accumulated debts of these states in June, ending Q2, stood at N5.82 trillion. By the end of September, the debt had reduced to N5.74 trillion.

The DMO’s data also showed that 22 states in Q3 of 2023, reduced their debts as opposed to 15 in the previous quarter of the year.

Below is a list of states that reduced their debts and by how much.

Nigerian states and their debt reduction