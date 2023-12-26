ADVERTISEMENT
List of Nigerian states that experienced a debt reduction

Chinedu Okafor

More than half the regions in Nigeria recently experienced a debt reduction. The debt reduction occurred in Q3 of 2023. More states this quarter saw a reduction of their domestic debt stock than the previous quarter.

  • 22 Nigerian states reduced their debts in Q3 of 2023.
  • This was a larger number that Q2 of 2023.
  • The data below is courtesy of the Debt Management Office (DMO), as seen in the Cable Newspaper.

According to a report by The Cable Newspaper, a Nigerian news publication, 22 out of 36 Nigerian states, including its capital, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), experienced a significant drop in its domestic debt stock of up to N176.3 billion ($195 million).

The Cable’s report showed that data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) additionally revealed that the country’s 36 states saw an aggregate reduction in domestic debt stock of up to N74.64 billion in the same period under review.

For context, the accumulated debts of these states in June, ending Q2, stood at N5.82 trillion. By the end of September, the debt had reduced to N5.74 trillion.

Read also: 10 industries in Nigeria that pay the highest tax

The DMO’s data also showed that 22 states in Q3 of 2023, reduced their debts as opposed to 15 in the previous quarter of the year.

Below is a list of states that reduced their debts and by how much.

Rank States Debt reduction
1. Delta N93.92 billion
2. Lagos N35.94 billion
3. FCT N7.79 billion
4. Akwa Ibom N6.13 billon
5. Bayelsa N5.18 billion
6. Adamawa N5.16 billion
7. Abia N3.69 billion
8. Anambra N2.68 billion
9. Ebonyi N2.54 billion
10. Imo N1.94 billion
11. Ekiti N1.89 billion
12. Niger N1.76 billion
13. Kogi N1.35 billion
14. Ondo N1.28 billion
15. Taraba N1.02 billion
16. Enugu N983.96 million
17. Kaduna N697.18 million
18. Oyo N634.50 million
19. Kwara N618.21 million
20. Osun N437.88 million
21. Sokoto N300.11 million
22. Jigawa N242 million
23 Kebbi N67.09 million
List of Nigerian states that experienced a debt reduction

