Jumia Nigeria ushers in Black Friday in style

To kick off the Jumia Black Friday campaign, which starts today and ends on November 30, the Jumia Nigeria team held a private event with some of Nigeria’s top influencers to network and discuss the brand’s plans for the Black Friday season and beyond.

Amidst the games, fun, and laughter, the event formed the brand’s foundation on building its community of influencers with a futuristic view to collaborating more and becoming proud ambassadors of the brand.

With its theme of “Let Your Pocket Breathe”, Jumia Black Friday is bringing relief to Jumia shoppers with up to 80% discount on items from various categories such as groceries, phones and accessories, home appliances, fashion, and beauty.

The e-commerce platform is also offering free delivery on thousands of items when you shop from its trusted partners such as Xiaomi, Nivea, Diageo, Oraimo and many more via their official stores on Jumia.

