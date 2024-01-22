MTN Data Sharing: Quick guide to share data with others

In today's digital world, it is quite understandable that everyone wants to maintain an active online presence. You need data to chat, make calls, send money and even make plans. There is basically very little you can achieve when you do not have data on your phone. This is why there is always a need to share data with family and friends.

Sharing is caring after all and fortunately, MTN, one of Nigeria's popular network providers, has provided the means for subscribers to share data with anyone and everyone. So, if you are interested in sharing data on MTN with someone, then this article is just for you!

What does it mean to share MTN data?

To share MTN data with someone simply means to transfer or buy data from your phone for friends and family members. This is made possible with the MTN Data Gifting feature. In other words, through MTN Data Gifting, you can buy data bundles for other smartphones, modems, and tablets. This service from MTN is not just for sharing data as you can also use it to request data from family and friends.

Who can share MTN data?

The MTN Data gifting is one service that is available to all MTN customers. As long as you have an MTN line, you can share MTN data to anyone. Depending on how much data or airtime you have on your MTN line, you can transfer data bundles ranging from small packages to larger ones.

What do I need to share MTN data?

In order to share MTN data, you will need to have the recipient's phone number, enough data balance on your phone or sufficient airtime to buy data for that person.

How to share MTN data with friends and family

Now you understand all that is involved in sharing MTN data, here is how it works and it can be done using two methods;

Method 1

To share MTN data with anyone, simply dial *321*2# or *312*8# on your phone.

Either of these codes brings up a menu with some options.

Transfer from data balance: Select this option if you want to share MTN data to someone from your own data balance. Simply type 1 in the box provided and press send. Buy for a friend: The second option on this menu is used if you want to buy a data bundle for someone from your phone. Using this option means you do not get deducted from your own MTN data balance. Type 2 in the box provided and press send. Request from a friend: As earlier stated, you can use the MTN gifting feature to request MTN data from your family or friends and this is what this third option is meant for. Simply type 3 in the box provided and press send if you are interested in this option View pending request: This option is to view any pending MTN data request. Typing 4 in the box provided takes you to a menu showing you your pending requests.

Transfer from data balance

If you select the first option, it takes you to a menu requesting for the recipient's phone number. Simply type in the phone number of the person you want to share MTN data with and click "Send". This takes you to the next menu requesting for how much data you want to transfer, then click "Send".

Buy for a friend

If you select the "Buy for a friend" option, another menu appears asking for the MTN data bundle you want to buy for your friend. You can choose daily, weekly or monthly MTN data plans to buy for the recipient. Next, you are shown how much you will be charged for whatever bundle you have chosen. Please note this will be charged from your airtime balance. Next you are provided with a box to type in the recipient's phone number.

Request from a friend

Selecting this option takes you to a new menu where you type in the phone number of the person you want to request MTN data from. Type the number and press send.

Method 2

If you are not interested in going through the long process explained above, there is another one-code method to share MTN data with friends and family. The codes are explained below;

Transfer Data

To share MTN data via transfer, that is from your own MTN data balance, simply dial *312*Phone number*Data amount# or, text Transfer<space>Phone number<space>Data amount and to 312.

It is important to note that the maximum amount of MTN data you can transfer in a day is 3GB.

Buy Data for a Friend

To share MTN data by buying for someone from your airtime balance, simply dial *312*Bundle Activation Code*Beneficiary’s Phone number#

Request Data from a Friend

To request for MTN data from a friend or family member using one code, simply dial - *312*7*3#