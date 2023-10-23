ADVERTISEMENT
Houston, Texas gears up for Fidelity Bank's FITCC Trade Expo

Labeled as FITCC Houston, the second edition of the international expo will take place from the 24 to 25 October, 2023 at the plush George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas.

Following the successful maiden edition that was held last November in London with over $ 200 million worth of deals closed, the bank is set for another edition of the globally rated expo. This year’s edition follows the tradition of promoting Nigeria’s non-oil exports as well as facilitating integrations to global supply-chain networks.

“Fidelity Bank is very much invested in supporting export trade and has consistently demonstrated this by the interventions and innovations that we bring to the space,” Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe talks up the motivation behind FITCC 2023:

Engr Henry Ikem Obih
Engr Henry Ikem Obih Pulse Nigeria
Prof Benedict Okey Oramah
Prof Benedict Okey Oramah Pulse Nigeria
Nasrullah Khan
Nasrullah Khan Pulse Nigeria
“Beyond the instrument of financing, some of our key interventions in the space revolve around business management capacity development with initiatives like the Export Management Programme (EMP) which we host in partnership with the Lagos Business School and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and market access development initiatives like FITCC.”

Over two days, guests would be exposed to exhibitions by some of the very best of Nigerian businesses operating in the commodities, agriculture, FinTech, fashion, arts, and allied sectors. Similarly, several panel discussions would be held across the various halls at the venue as stakeholders and leaders in the business, regulatory and investment sectors of the US and Nigerian economies share ideas on bilateral trade opportunities.

Engr Mrs Tamunominini Makinde
Engr Mrs Tamunominini Makinde Pulse Nigeria
Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe
Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe Pulse Nigeria
Mustafa Chike-Obi
Mustafa Chike-Obi Pulse Nigeria
FITCC Houston would climax with a gala dinner on Wednesday, 25 October 2023 which would feature award-winning Nigerian hip-hop star, Kcee amongst other entertainers. Registration to attend this event is still open at www.fitccusa.com.

Ranked as one of the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged customer commercial bank with over 8 million customers serviced across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom as well as on digital banking channels.

The bank was recognised as the Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023 and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards. The bank has also won awards for the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

