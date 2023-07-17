ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's No.1 forex broker HFM unveils best trading conditions for traders

HFM 24/5 support team speaks over 27 languages to help traders at every stage of their trading journey.
With over 3,5 million live accounts opened and 60+ industry awards, HFM, a brand name of HF Markets Group, is a multi-asset and multi-regulated broker providing advanced online trading services to retail traders and institutional clients worldwide.

HFM clients can trade CFDs on over 1,200 products in the top nine asset classes, including forex, commodities, bonds, metals, energies, shares, and indices.

Amid the rising number of forex brokers in Nigeria, traders are consistently on the lookout for better trading conditions. Hence, to lead in this competitive market and provide traders with the finest trading conditions, HFM has unveiled enhanced trading conditions as well as a revamped website, providing new trading accounts and giving the website a brand-new appearance to guarantee a seamless and user friendly trading experience.

The enhanced conditions include:

  1. Higher leverage up to 1:2000 
  2. Swap-free accounts 
  3. Ultra-fast execution 
  4. Lower spreads 
  5. Quick deposits and withdrawals 
  6. Faster onboarding 
  7. Free online and offline trading courses 

Regulated by leading financial authorities globally, including the FCA UK, CYSEC, FSCA South Africa, FSC Mauritius, Dubai Financial Services Authority, and the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, HFM prioritises the security of its client's funds. Clients’ funds are held separately from the company's funds and clients are further protected by a civil liability insurance programme covering up to €5,000,000.

Furthermore, HFM places particular emphasis on providing the best combination of trading instruments, accounts, platforms, educational tools, and resources to cater to traders’ needs, thereby ensuring it always offers the best customer service.

The HFM 24/5 support team speaks over 27 languages to help traders at every stage of their trading journey.

As the forex market continues to evolve, HFM remains at the forefront of online trading by maintaining a superior client-centric culture and providing access to cutting-edge technologies that will elevate clients' trading experience.

Visit www.hfm.com to register today!

HFM… online trading at its finest!

