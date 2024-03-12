Fruit prices in Kano increases due to ongoing Ramadan fast demand

A check by NAN at the Yankaba and Yanlemu markets in the metropolis showed that prices had shot up within the last four days. NAN reports that an apple now sells for ₦450 as against its old price of ₦300.

Similarly, medium size watermelon now goes for ₦1,500 as against ₦700, while big one now goes for ₦3,000 as against the previous price of ₦1,7000. NAN also reports that one dozen of oranges now cost ₦1, 000 as against ₦700, while a bunch of banana sells for ₦2, 000 as against ₦1, 200 before the fast started.

NAN further reports that a medium size pineapple now costs ₦800 while that of pawpaw is sold at ₦1,000 as against its old prices of ₦500 and ₦700, respectively.

Further checks by NAN revealed that 50 kg bag of locally milled rice is now selling at ₦62,000, while that of sugar is selling at a little over ₦82,000. Similarly, a 100 kg bag of millet now sells for ₦61,000, while a crate of egg is selling above ₦3, 200.

NAN checks also revealed that the prices of tomatoes, pepper, onions and Irish potatoes have soared too. Traders at the market attributed the hike in prices to increase in the demand amid low supply of the produce.

A trader, Mallam Habu Ali, said that fruit and vegetable were more sought after during Ramadan fast, adding that this explained the sudden surge in prices. He said the prices also increased due to high cost of transportation and poor business conditions.