Finance Minister says FG is targeting 77% increase in Internally Generated Revenue

News Agency Of Nigeria

Edun added that tax plays an integral role in the government's quest to boost revenue.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun [Twitter/@IU_Wakilii·]
Edun, who is also the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the opening of the 2024 Strategic Management Retreat of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the retreat is “Re-imagining To Tax Administration for Equity and Economic Growth."

According to Edun, tax plays an integral role in the government’s quest to boost revenue that will help bridge the infrastructure deficit, and build social safety nets that will cater to ordinary Nigerians. He commended the management of the FIRS for its commitment towards meeting its set revenue target.

“It is commendable that the FIRS is holding this retreat at the beginning of the year to rub minds on how to increase government revenue.

“We are projecting a 77% increase in IGR. Our revenue as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is low at below 10%. It should be much higher.

“The government needs so much to spend on infrastructure and social services. The idea is to shift from expensive debts to domestic revenue mobilisation,” he said.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, said that the retreat was a historic moment to unveil the new FIRS organisational structure, with the commitment to revolutionise tax administration in Nigeria.

According to Adedeji, the cornerstone of this paradigm shift is the establishment of a customer-centric organisational structure designed to streamline processes and enhance efficiency in tax operations.

“We are not merely adapting to change; we are leading it. The forthcoming structure set to kick off in February, embodies our dedication to modernise and digitise the tax administration landscape in Nigeria.

“In our pursuit of a more efficient and contemporary tax administration methodology, we are embracing an integrated tax approach, leveraging technology at every step.

“This approach positions FIRS at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our taxpayers in a rapidly changing world,” he stated.

He said that the structure advocated for a comprehensive approach to taxpayer services, consolidating core functions and support under one umbrella.

“By tailoring our services to specific taxpayer segments, we aim to simplify the taxpayer experience. No more complexities, no more overlapping, just a seamless and user-friendly interaction for every taxpayer.

“In a groundbreaking move, we are shifting away from traditional tax categorisation. Instead of maintaining different departments for distinct tax categories, the new structure formulates taxpayer segments based on thresholds.

“This tailored approach ensures that taxpayers are guided and serviced according to their specific needs, eliminating confusion and redundancy in tax administration.

“Behind this transformative initiative are carefully considered considerations detailed in our operations plan.

“We highlight the rationale behind our integrated approach, the benefits of comprehensive taxpayer services, and the logic behind tailored taxpayer categories, which will be presented to management in the subsequent sessions of this workshop.

“These considerations set the stage for a more responsive, efficient and user-friendly tax administration system,” he noted.

According to Amina Ado, Coordinating Director, Special Tax Operations Group, the FIRS has a revenue target of ₦19.4 trillion. Ado said that the service surpassed its 2023 target of ₦10.7 trillion and generated ₦12.37 trillion. She said that the 2024 target of ₦19.4 trillion can be achieved partly through improved management of large taxpayers and sector contributors

Finance Minister says FG is targeting 77% increase in Internally Generated Revenue

