ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Dangote Refinery set to import crude oil from US

Bayo Wahab

The oil refinery commenced operations earlier in January.

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]
Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Recommended articles

According to Blomberg, Trafigura Group has sold two million barrels of WTI Midland to the refinery for delivery at the end of February.

This marks the first time the 650,000 barrel-a-day oil refinery has purchased non-Nigerian crude.

Recall that the oil refinery commenced operations earlier in January after receiving six batches of crude oil from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

ADVERTISEMENT

The refinery didn’t receive crude supply until late December, and six million barrels of crude have been pumped into the facility in different instalments since then.

When fully operational, the 650,000 barrel-per-day Dangote refinery has been touted as a game-changer for Nigeria’s economy by helping to end the country’s reliance on imported fuel.

The initial run will see the refinery churn out diesel and aviation fuel before moving on to petrol production.

Despite its status as Africa’s largest oil producer and the continent’s top economy, Nigeria heavily relies on imported fuel and diesel due to the moribund state of the local refineries.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery can meet 100 per cent of Nigeria’s requirement of all refined products, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation jet, and also have a surplus of each of these products for export,” the company said in a statement.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote Refinery set to import crude oil from US

Dangote Refinery set to import crude oil from US

6 reasons SBC, UNIDO boot camp is a game changer for SME empowerment

6 reasons SBC, UNIDO boot camp is a game changer for SME empowerment

Vehicle importation slumps by 60% within 12 months as forex crisis worsens

Vehicle importation slumps by 60% within 12 months as forex crisis worsens

CBN releases $500m to tackle verified forex transaction backlog

CBN releases $500m to tackle verified forex transaction backlog

ALX begins the year on a high note with Tech Chat

ALX begins the year on a high note with Tech Chat

Glo gifts Lagos, Abuja, Warri customers business class multi-city trips to Europe

Glo gifts Lagos, Abuja, Warri customers business class multi-city trips to Europe

Buy interest persists as stock market records ₦138bn growth

Buy interest persists as stock market records ₦138bn growth

Redmi Note 13 Series: Unveiling a new era in smartphone innovation

Redmi Note 13 Series: Unveiling a new era in smartphone innovation

Global GDP growth projected to slow from 2.7% to 2.4% in 2024 - WESP

Global GDP growth projected to slow from 2.7% to 2.4% in 2024 - WESP

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

Private jet owners in Nigeria face the risk of being put out of business

Private jet owners in Nigeria face the risk of being put out of business

The Africa Investment Report 2023 revealed that Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa collectively account for a dominant 68% share of the continent's total investment influx in 2023.

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap milestone

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap