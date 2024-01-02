Dangote refinery receives fourth 1 million crude supply from NNPCL

This delivery marks the fourth consecutive shipment of one million barrels of crude oil to the Dangote Refinery in recent weeks. The refinery is expected to receive a total of six million barrels of crude oil before it begins production.

What Dangote refinery said:

“Preparations are in top gear for the commencement of production in Dangote Refinery, as the petrochemical company has received the fourth crude shipment of, one million barrels of bonny light crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), and expecting the fifth crude shipment, anytime from now.

“The fresh one million barrels of crude was the fourth consignment to be delivered to the Dangote facility out of the six million barrels of crude being expected by the world’s largest single-train refinery.”

The refinery's operation is expected to turn Africa's largest oil producer into a net exporter of fuels, a long-sought goal for the OPEC member that almost totally relies on imports.

The Dangote refinery is expected to start the production of diesel and aviation fuel this January. However, the production of Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol is being delayed by the supply of crude oil in instalments.

Last month, the Dangote refinery received 3 shipments of crude. Dangote earlier confirmed that the long-awaited refinery is starting with 350,000 barrels a day. At its full planned capacity, the refinery would be able to produce 650,000 oil barrels per day, subsequently, with an initial rollout of 540,000 barrels per day.

The refinery, expected to generate 27 million litres of diesel, 11 million litres of kerosene, and 9 million litres of jet fuel, will source crude from various producers in Nigeria, including the country's state oil company.

